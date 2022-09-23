 Two journalists arrested in Iran after covering death of Mehsa Amini

September 23, 2022

Two journalists arrested in Iran after covering death of woman accused of not wearing hijab properly

By T4 Hub Twitter
Iran journalists arrested Niloofar Hamedi and Yalda Moaiery

Iranian police have arrested at least two women journalists involved in publishing the story of Mehsa Amini who died after being arrested and allegedly beaten for wearing a hijab incorrectly.

Nilufar Hamidi (pictured, left), a journalist for Sharq newspaper and website, is one of those who have been arrested.

She had published the picture of Amini’s family behind the door of her room in Kasri Hospital in Tehran.

Picture shows Mehsa Amini’s family behind the door of the room where she was hospitalized, undated. The picture was shared by the Iranian journalist Niloofar Hamedi. Picture: @NiloofarHamedi/Newsflash

She has previously been in hot water after publishing a video of a police officer shooting a couple in Pardisan Park in Tehran on 28 May.

It is unclear what charges she faces but she was apparently arrested on Thursday morning at her home in Tehran.

Lawyers acting for her confirmed that property was confiscated and her house was searched.

The journalist was one of the first on the scene after news of Amini’s transfer to Kasri Hospital.

Also arrested was photographer Yalda Meiri (pictured, right), according to a statement by the Committee for the Protection of Journalists. Her family confirmed the news of her arrest and transfer to prison.

Darbayanieh Journalists Protection Committee criticised the arrest of the photographer and demanded she be released.

She was apparently seized on Monday while covering the protests against the death of Amini in the centre of Tehran and on Hijab Street.

Sharif Mansour, member of the Middle East and North Africa program coordinator at the Committee to Protect Journalists, said: “The Iranian authorities must understand that they cannot hide the nationwide protests against the government by imprisoning journalists.”

He added: “The authorities should immediately and unconditionally release Yalda Meiri and stop arbitrarily imprisoning members of the press at this critical moment for Iran.”

Pictures: @Kamfirouzi/Newsflash and Newsflash

