April 20, 2020

How travel media is fighting back against coronavirus: Free webinar on 23 April

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

Leading editors from the travel media will explain how they are uniting to fight back against the coronavirus pandemic during a live video webinar hosted by Press Gazette.

Six business publishers providing content for the travel industry launched the #OneTravelIndustry campaign at the end of March.

And on Thursday 23 April from 1pm BST four industry leaders involved in the campaign will join Press Gazette editor-in-chief Dominic Ponsford to update on its progress and explain how they have managed to draw some positives from the current crisis.

The idea behind the initiative is for the competing titles to work together against a common enemy.

Titles involved include Abta Magazine, Cruise Adviser, Cruise Trade News, Selling Travel, Travel Bulletin, TravelMole and TTG.

All the brands are using the hashtag #onetravelindustry on social media to showcase best practice, tips and experiences from across the travel industry and to share how companies are dealing with the impact of the coronavirus.

The group have also agreed to share each other’s content under the hashtag to ensure the widest exposure possible for the learnings and advice to come out of the crisis.

Thursday’s webinar participants will share what they have learned so far about how both media businesses and the travel industry can survive the current pandemic. The webinar will feature:

Press Gazette editor-in-chief Dominic Ponsford

  • TTG owner and chief executive Daniel Pearce
  • Travelmole UK editor in chief Bev Fearis
  • NI Travel News editor Kirsty Johnston
  • Travel Bulletin managing editor Georgia Lewis

The webinar is free for all users who sign up here.

