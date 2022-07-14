Future of Media Explained podcast: Making podcasts pay with Immediate

The ninth episode of Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast gets meta – by talking about podcasts and how they can make money for publishers.

David Musgrove, content director of BBC History and HistoryExtra at Immediate Media, joined Press Gazette’s UK editor Charlotte Tobitt to discuss the growth of the HistoryExtra podcast.

The show is doubling its revenue to seven figures this year and Musgrove told us what has been contributing to that growth.

Musgrove told Press Gazette about why the BBC History team launched the podcast back in 2007 when it was a much less hyped medium and a “fairly rare” experiment for publishers.

He explained why, much more recently, they decided to sign up to the Apple Podcasts Subscriptions premium feed and make the most of the “club feel” they had developed with listeners.

And he also shared some podcasting tips – including how to put out six episodes every week successfully.

[Read more: How a history podcast from Immediate Media charted its way to £1m annual revenue]

