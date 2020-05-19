How the worst of times brought out the best in journalism: All the highlighted work in our Coronavirus Journalism Excellence Survey

asd2

To paraphrase Charles Dickens the last few months may have been the worst of times – but as is so often the case, they have brought out the best in the news industry.

To highlight the vital work being done by journalists in the UK and around the world Press Gazette launched the Coronavirus Journalism Excellence Survey. We received 600 entries and revealed the best of the best in a series of showcase articles which you can view below.

If you know of a great piece of journalism which we have missed or which was published after the survey cut-off date, please submit it here for consideration in the second round. The final deadline for submissions is 31 May 2020.

Thank you to our independent judging panel for taking the time to review the entries and highlight the top picks in each category:

Journalism Matters: Excellence in Reporting Coronavirus expert panel: