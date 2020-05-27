All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
May 27, 2020

Google and Facebook share prices recover from Covid-19 slump while ad-reliant publishers struggle

By William Turvill Twitter

Google and Facebook’s share prices have recovered to pre-coronavirus crisis levels, suggesting fears over their advertising revenues are receding.

But news publishers that compete with the tech giants for ad money are still struggling, with local media companies appearing particularly vulnerable, analysis by Press Gazette has found (see chart below).

Multiple factors play a role in share price movements, but the contrasting fortunes of the tech firms and the ad-reliant news businesses will stoke fears that the Duopoly could increase their dominance of the advertising market.

Do you think social media companies are doing a good job or a bad job in combating the spread of fake news and conspiracy theories on Covid-19?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Facebook’s share price hit an all-time high last week after it launched a new feature, Shops, allowing businesses to sell through its website or app. The company expects Shops – which will also be available through Facebook-owned Instagram – to pull in more ad revenues from businesses.

Alphabet, the owner of Google and Youtube, has seen its share price rise to early-January levels. The firm is still down from mid-February – when it hit an all-time high – but its recovery means the company’s value has returned to pre-coronavirus crisis levels.

In contrast, American firm Gannett – which publishes hundreds of local newspapers across the US and owns Newsquest in Britain – and Reach in the UK – which owns more than 100 regional newspapers and nationals including the Mirror and Express titles – have seen little sign of recovery on the stock market.

Gannett’s market capitalisation, calculated using public US data by Ycharts, has fallen to around £157m – around a fifth of its value at the end of 2019. In the same period, Reach’s market value has nearly halved from £408m to £222m.

As the chart below shows, major news publishers that have large subscription businesses – and are therefore less reliant on the advertising market – have fared better.

News Corp – which owns subscription-heavy newspapers like the Times and Wall Street Journal, as well as several information firms under its Dow Jones brand – and DMGT suffered less dramatic falls on the market and are beginning to recover.

And the New York Times Company, which recently reported record subscriber growth, has grown its value since the end of last year.

The chart below, which is logarithmic to show relative changes, shows how Google and Facebook market capitalisations (converted into £) have recovered to late 2019 levels, in sharp contrast to Gannett and Reach.

Picture: Pixabay

SIGN UP HERE FOR

PRESS GAZETTE DAILY

Our free daily round-up of the biggest news about the world of news

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

nine − 4 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Local journalist 'put under police protection' after repeated threats
  2. Guardian reporter behind Cummings' Durham journey scoop 'riled' by aide's attack on media
  3. Society of Editors writes to Number 10 over 'concerning' refusal to answer questions from 'campaigning newspapers'
  4. News industry set for £50m-a-year boost from VAT cut on digital publications
  5. Jason Cowley Lockdown Lowdown: New Statesman's Jason Cowley on editing in the age of pandemic

Latest Jobs

BBC backs Laura Kuenssberg after complaints over tweet 'defending' Dominic Cummings