GB News joins politics pool in 'game changer' for broadcaster

GB News is joining the BBC, Sky News and ITN’s broadcast pool for political coverage ten months after its launch.

The pool means that broadcasters take it in turns to cover a political diary event and share all the footage with everyone else, sharing the costs.

Until now, because GB News has not been in the pool it has received footage of political moments of the day later than all of the traditional broadcasters including ITV News, Channel 4 News and 5 News which are produced by ITN.

The change will take effect from April, when a trial period will begin.

GB News editorial director Mick Booker, who joined the broadcaster at the end of the year, broke the news to staff on Wednesday in a memo seen by Press Gazette.

He said: “This is a game changer for us. It means that – at last – we will be on a level playing field with the establishment broadcasters when it comes to delivering immediate politics news as it unfolds.”

Booker added: “GB News is building momentum every day and entry to the Politics Pool will take us to the next level.”

GB News’ political coverage is led by political editor Darren McCaffrey and political commentator Tom Harwood.

Its dedicated political shows include The Briefing with Tom Harwood from 9.30am to 10am every weekday, The Briefing with Gloria De Piero (former Labour frontbencher and Times Radio presenter) 12 pm to 1pm on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, PMQs Live on Wednesdays at 12pm, and The Briefing with Darren McCaffrey from 3pm to 4pm Mondays to Thursdays.

On Fridays the former Sunday Times political editor hosts The Briefing with Isabel Oakeshott between 12pm and 1pm while the former First Minister of Northern Ireland presents The Briefing with Arlene Foster at 3pm. On Sundays, The Political Correction with Dehenna Davison (MP) and Paul Embery (trade unionist) between 10am and 12pm.

Political coverage is also scattered throughout the rest of GB News’ schedule, while political figures such as former UKIP leader Nigel Farage are some of the big names on the channel.

Booker, who joined GB News from editing the Sunday Express, told Press Gazette last month he wants to see the channel “get bigger and bigger. The sky’s the limit”.

The channel did not run news bulletins at its launch in June but introduced them in October after viewer feedback. Booker said he is aiming to also introduce more breaking news into the shows.

Picture: GB News screenshot