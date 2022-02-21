Future of Media Technology events 2022: Adtech, paywalls, audience growth and more - Press Gazette

Press Gazette has a packed programme of webinars and events centred around the future of media and technology planned for 2022.

In addition to four hour-long webinars (which are free to attend) we are launching a new day-long conference and awards event in London on 21 September. Sign up here to attend all four webinars and register your interest in the conference and awards.

We kick off this week with our first webinar, entitled: First Party Data Strategies in the Age of Online Regulation, on Wednesday, 23 February, at 2pm UK time.

It features insights from

Robin Re, VP of marketing at Industry Dive

Arshdeep Sood, marketing solutions engineer for OneTrust

Jo Holdaway, chief data and marketing officer at Independent News and Media

Rupert Knowles, general manager of Piano.

It will be chaired by Press Gazette editor in chief Dominic Ponsford who will be presenting the latest research and analysis from Press Gazette on this subject area.

The session aims to tell publishers how to:

Future-proof their first-party data strategy

Update their adtech so it is fit for the cookieless age

Turn registered users into revenue

Make programmatic advertising work.

Our other upcoming webinars in our Future of Media Technology series are:

27 April: Website Personalisation Versus Privacy: How to Get the Balance Right

28 June: Audience Growth: Tips, Insight and Useful Tech

12 October: Advertising Versus Paywalls: Can Publishers do both?

Future of Media Technology – (In Person) Conference and Awards, 21 September 2022

More details to be announced soon but on 21 September Press Gazette is holding a live Future of Media Technology conference at the Hilton Waldorf in London.

This event will provide the latest insight into the strategies and technology needed to help quality journalism businesses thrive in the digital age. The event will include keynotes, panels and discussions featuring top industry leaders and experts.

The Future of Media Awards will take place the same day at the same venue and recognise excellence in digital journalism including categories for the best websites, podcasts, storytelling and commercial innovation.