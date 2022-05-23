 Press Gazette Future of Media Explained podcast: Winning at B2B

All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
May 23, 2022

Future of Media Explained podcast episode one: Winning at B2B

By Press Gazette Twitter
Future of Media Explained podcast logo

The first edition of Press Gazette’s weekly Future of Media Explained Podcast is entitled Winning at B2B and features an interview with industry stalwart Mark Allen.

Allen began his career as an editor, launched Marked Allen Group with just one title and it now turns over £60m a year.

Featuring editor in chief Dominic Ponsford and UK editor Charlotte Tobitt, this edition explains:

  • What is B2B media
  • Why is it such a huge part of the media landscape
  • How to create a sustainable B2B media business for the long term.

Listen to episode one of Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast here:

How to subscribe to Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast

1. In your browser

You can use the player above to listen in your browser right now. Future of Media Explained is published every week.

You could bookmark the Future of Media Explained homepage on Acast.

And if you sign up for our Future of Media newsetter you will receive an email link to the latest show every Thursday.

2. In a podcast app

The Future of Media Explained is available on all major podcast apps including: Apple PodcastsSpotify  and  Acast.

Search for Future of Media Explained wherever you get your podcasts

3. On your smart speaker

If you have an Amazon Echo, Google Home or Apple HomePod smart speaker, ask it to “play the latest episode of the Press Gazette Future of Media Explained podcast”. The same command also works with virtual assistants on mobile devices.

SIGN UP HERE FOR

FUTURE OF MEDIA

Press Gazette's must-read weekly newsletter featuring interviews, data, insight and investigations.

No related posts.

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Q1 2022 RAJAR figures: Speech radio stations up with boost for Times Radio and GB News
  2. Top 50 news sites in the world: Major websites see declining traffic in April
  3. most popular newspapers National press ABCs: David Dillon's Mail on Sunday had circulation of almost 750,000 in March
  4. GB News 2022 How GB News is bouncing back after launch wobbles and exit of Andrew Neil
  5. Maajid Nawaz GONE Presenter Maajid Nawaz leaves LBC after backlash to controversial tweets

Latest Jobs

News media job moves: Sun and BBC Breakfast appoint new business reporting roles amid cost of living crisis