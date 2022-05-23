Press Gazette Future of Media Explained podcast: Winning at B2B

The first edition of Press Gazette’s weekly Future of Media Explained Podcast is entitled Winning at B2B and features an interview with industry stalwart Mark Allen.

Allen began his career as an editor, launched Marked Allen Group with just one title and it now turns over £60m a year.

Featuring editor in chief Dominic Ponsford and UK editor Charlotte Tobitt, this edition explains:

What is B2B media

Why is it such a huge part of the media landscape

How to create a sustainable B2B media business for the long term.

Listen to episode one of Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast here:

