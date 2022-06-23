Future of Media Explained podcast 6: How to make news go viral on Tiktok

The sixth episode of Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast is about the boom in news content on Tiktok and how publishers can succeed on the app.

Entitled “How news outlets can get millions of views on Tiktok”, the episode hears from Vice World News video journalist Nabihah Parkar about how she has helped the outlet grow its follower count on the social video platform from 100,000 to 1.5m in just a few months.

Parkar also spoke to reporter Andrew Kersley about the future of Tiktok and the news industry, why so many news outlets are finally starting to make inroads on the app and why using a “creator” not “news reporter” mindset is key if you want to see success on the app.

Listen to episode six of Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast here:

Photo: Sheldon Cooper / SOPA Images / LightRocket / Getty Images