 Future of Media Explained podcast 6: How to make news go viral on Tiktok

All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
June 23, 2022

Future of Media Explained podcast 6: How news outlets can get millions of views on Tiktok, with Vice’s Nabihah Parkar

By Andrew Kersley Twitter
tiktok

The sixth episode of Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast is about the boom in news content on Tiktok and how publishers can succeed on the app.

Entitled “How news outlets can get millions of views on Tiktok”, the episode hears from Vice World News video journalist Nabihah Parkar about how she has helped the outlet grow its follower count on the social video platform from 100,000 to 1.5m in just a few months.

Parkar also spoke to reporter Andrew Kersley about the future of Tiktok and the news industry, why so many news outlets are finally starting to make inroads on the app and why using a “creator” not “news reporter” mindset is key if you want to see success on the app.

Listen to episode six of Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast here:

How to subscribe to Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast

1. In your browser

You can use the player above to listen in your browser right now. Future of Media Explained is published every week.

You could bookmark the Future of Media Explained homepage on Acast.

And if you sign up for our Future of Media newsletter you will receive an email link to the latest show every Thursday.

2. In a podcast app

The Future of Media Explained is available on all major podcast apps including: Apple PodcastsSpotify  and  Acast.

Or search for Future of Media Explained wherever you get your podcasts

3. On your smart speaker

If you have an Amazon Echo, Google Home or Apple HomePod smart speaker, ask it to “play the latest episode of the Press Gazette Future of Media Explained podcast”. The same command also works with virtual assistants on mobile devices.

Photo: Sheldon Cooper / SOPA Images / LightRocket / Getty Images

SIGN UP HERE FOR

FUTURE OF MEDIA

Press Gazette's must-read weekly newsletter featuring interviews, data, insight and investigations.

No related posts.

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Carrie Times Times subscribers revolt over Carrie story spiked for 'legal reasons'
  2. Google News Spain Google News returns to Spain and unveils redesign promoting local news and fact checks
  3. New European cover The New European raises £510,000 in two days by inviting readers to invest
  4. Top 50 biggest news websites in the world: New York Times fastest growing in May 2022 Top 50 most popular news websites in the world: Wordle fuels huge New York Times traffic growth
  5. TalkTV Rebekah Brooks and Richard Wallace 'This is just the beginning': Rebekah Brooks responds to TalkTV critics as ex-Mirror editor given top job

Latest Jobs

Journalism has suddenly taken off on TikTok: What publishers need to know