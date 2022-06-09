 Future of Media Explained podcast 4: How Time magazine made $10m selling NFTs, with Keith Grossman

June 9, 2022

Future of Media Explained podcast 4: How Time made $10m selling NFTs, with president Keith Grossman

By Bron Maher Twitter
Keith Grossman Time NFTs

The fourth edition of Press Gazette’s weekly Future of Media Explained podcast is entitled How Time magazine made $10m selling NFTs.

This week, Press Gazette reporter Bron Maher interviews Keith Grossman, the president of US magazine icon Time.

Grossman led the publisher as it made millions selling non-fungible tokens: digital objects “minted” on the blockchain and purchased with cryptocurrency.

In this episode, Grossman tells Press Gazette how he hit upon NFTs as a revenue stream and why he thinks that a focus on community, art and values, rather than greed, have sustained Time’s efforts while the NFT market in general flatlines.

Listen to episode four of Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast here:

How to subscribe to Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast

1. In your browser

You can use the player above to listen in your browser right now. Future of Media Explained is published every week.

You could bookmark the Future of Media Explained homepage on Acast.

And if you sign up for our Future of Media newsletter you will receive an email link to the latest show every Thursday.

2. In a podcast app

The Future of Media Explained is available on all major podcast apps including: Apple PodcastsSpotify  and  Acast.

Or search for Future of Media Explained wherever you get your podcasts

3. On your smart speaker

If you have an Amazon Echo, Google Home or Apple HomePod smart speaker, ask it to “play the latest episode of the Press Gazette Future of Media Explained podcast”. The same command also works with virtual assistants on mobile devices.

