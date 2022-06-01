Future of Media Explained podcast 3: Battling the Duopoly with Jason Kint

The third edition of Press Gazette’s weekly Future of Media Explained podcast is entitled Battling the Duopoly: Google, Meta and the media in 2022.

This week, Press Gazette’s North America editor William Turvill interviews Jason Kint, the chief executive of Digital Content Next, a US trade association for digital publishers.

For years Kint has tracked the growing dominance of Google and Facebook/Meta – known together as the Duopoly of the online advertising market – as well as the numerous lawsuits and new legislations they face across the world.

In this episode, Kint speaks about the most significant forthcoming legal and regulatory actions that will affect Google, Meta and the media industry.

