Future of Media Explained podcast 7: How to make local news pay the USA way - Press Gazette

June 30, 2022

Future of Media Explained podcast 7: How to make local news pay the USA way

By William Turvill Twitter
Chris Krewson is the executive director of LION Publishers

The seventh episode of Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast takes a look at how some independent US publishers are making local news pay.

The episode features an interview with Chris Krewson, the executive director of LION Publishers, which represents more than 400 local independent online news (LION) companies across the US and Canada.

Last month, LION published figures showing that its members generated median revenues of $125,000 in 2021, up 33% on the previous year.

Krewson speaks to North America editor William Turvill about growing evidence that his members – both for-profit and non-profit – are finding ways to build sustainable businesses.

Listen to episode seven of Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast here:

How to subscribe to Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast

1. In your browser

You can use the player above to listen in your browser right now. Future of Media Explained is published every week.

You could bookmark the Future of Media Explained homepage on Acast.

And if you sign up for our Future of Media newsletter you will receive an email link to the latest show every Thursday.

2. In a podcast app

The Future of Media Explained is available on all major podcast apps including: Apple PodcastsSpotify  and  Acast.

Or search for Future of Media Explained wherever you get your podcasts

3. On your smart speaker

If you have an Amazon Echo, Google Home or Apple HomePod smart speaker, ask it to “play the latest episode of the Press Gazette Future of Media Explained podcast”. The same command also works with virtual assistants on mobile devices.

 

