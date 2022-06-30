Future of Media Explained podcast 7: How to make local news pay the USA way - Press Gazette

The seventh episode of Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast takes a look at how some independent US publishers are making local news pay.

The episode features an interview with Chris Krewson, the executive director of LION Publishers, which represents more than 400 local independent online news (LION) companies across the US and Canada.

Last month, LION published figures showing that its members generated median revenues of $125,000 in 2021, up 33% on the previous year.

Krewson speaks to North America editor William Turvill about growing evidence that his members – both for-profit and non-profit – are finding ways to build sustainable businesses.

Listen to episode seven of Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast here:

