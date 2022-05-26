 Future of Media Explained podcast 2: Resilience and Ukraine media - Press Gazette

All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
May 26, 2022

Future of Media Explained podcast 2: Resilience and Ukraine media

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

The second edition of Press Gazette’s weekly Future of Media Explained Podcast is entitled Resilience: How Ukraine media is surviving the war.

In it we speak to Andrey Boborykin who is the chief executive of Urkainska Pravda – one of the biggest independent news websites in Ukraine.

He explained why Meta and Facebook are making it harder for news publishers in Ukraine to survive and what he thinks they should do about it.

Also featuring Press Gazette editor in chief Dominic Ponsford and UK editor Charlotte Tobitt.

Listen to episode two of Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast here:

How to subscribe to Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast

1. In your browser

You can use the player above to listen in your browser right now. Future of Media Explained is published every week.

You could bookmark the Future of Media Explained homepage on Acast.

And if you sign up for our Future of Media newsetter you will receive an email link to the latest show every Thursday.

2. In a podcast app

The Future of Media Explained is available on all major podcast apps including: Apple PodcastsSpotify  and  Acast.

Or search for Future of Media Explained wherever you get your podcasts

3. On your smart speaker

If you have an Amazon Echo, Google Home or Apple HomePod smart speaker, ask it to “play the latest episode of the Press Gazette Future of Media Explained podcast”. The same command also works with virtual assistants on mobile devices.

SIGN UP HERE FOR

FUTURE OF MEDIA

Press Gazette's must-read weekly newsletter featuring interviews, data, insight and investigations.

No related posts.

Explore these topics

Author: Dominic Ponsford

Dominic Ponsford is the editor of Press Gazette

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. MyLondon Meteoric rise of MyLondon stalls amid staff disquiet over page-views strategy
  2. Sky News Daily Climate Show presenter Anna Jones Sky News takes daily climate show out of primetime but invests in weekend editions
  3. Middle class journalists: newspapers dumped on the floor Why UK journalism's class problem matters, and what can be done about it
  4. Manchester Evening News website homepage Top 50 newsbrands in the UK: Manchester Evening News only top-ten brand to see growth in April
  5. most popular newspapers National press ABCs: Daily Mail and Daily Mirror resist month-on-month falls in April

Latest Jobs