Podcast: Better leadership with ex-Insider news boss Jim Edwards

Newsrooms could traditionally be a toxic place full of shouting and abuse. Thankfully most are no longer like this, but some bad habits remain.

Even among the well-intentioned, it is difficult to be a good manager – especially when you are promoted from an on-the-ground position with no management experience or training.

Jim Edwards, who this year left his role as editor-in-chief for news at Insider and was previously founding editor at Business Insider UK , has written a book called Say Thank You for Everything sharing what he has learned about how to be a good manager and leader.

In this episode of the Future of Media Explained podcast, Edwards tells Press Gazette UK editor Charlotte Tobitt about some of the most common management mistakes in newsrooms and how to fix them.

How to subscribe to Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast

1. In your browser

You can use the player above to listen in your browser right now. Future of Media Explained is published every week.

You could bookmark the Future of Media Explained homepage on Acast.

And if you sign up for our Future of Media newsletter you will receive an email link to the latest show every Thursday.

2. In a podcast app

The Future of Media Explained is available on all major podcast apps including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Acast.

Or search for Future of Media Explained wherever you get your podcasts

3. On your smart speaker

If you have an Amazon Echo, Google Home or Apple HomePod smart speaker, ask it to “play the latest episode of the Press Gazette Future of Media Explained podcast”. The same command also works with virtual assistants on mobile devices.