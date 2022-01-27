Freelance management and payments platform for publishers

Partner Content*: OutVoice is a freelance management and payments platform which helps publishers manage freelance contributors anywhere in the world. It uses automation and optional CMS integration to create an efficient, organised and pain-free invoicing and tax reporting process. OutVoice is the only freelance invoicing solution built by publishers who needed a better system to use themselves.

Key selling points of OutVoice freelance management and payments platform

Automatically generate invoices, pay them, and move money into freelancers bank account inside CMS

Automated 1099 processing at end of year

Automated compliance and budgets

Automated signing of onboarding documents

See every dollar spent on freelancers in one organised place, in real time.

OutVoice for publishers: Key clients

Meredith

Adweek

Foreign Policy.

Matt Saincome, co-founder of OutVoice, said: “As a former freelancer, editor, and then publisher, I’ve faced the problem of inefficient freelance management and payment systems personally from every angle.

“I knew I needed a better way for my publication. When I found out there was nothing specifically designed for the needs of publishers, I decided to use all of my publication’s experience to build the perfect solution so that the industry could move on from this problem.”

OutVoice can help publishers large or small. Visit OutVoice.com for more info. To meet its CEO and see a live demo of the product, schedule a time here.

*This article was produced in association with Outvoice, one of Press Gazette’s trusted commercial partners.