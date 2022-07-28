 How to make most of events bounceback: Future of Media Explained pod

All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
July 28, 2022

Future of Media Explained podcast 11: How to make the most of live events bounceback, with Wired’s Greg Williams

By Charlotte Tobitt Twitter
Wired deputy global editorial director Greg Williams talks about events bounceback

Publishers around the world were dealt a devastating blow in March 2020 when many events had to be abruptly cancelled, with UK B2B publishers losing more than £2bn as a result that year alone.

But many quickly pivoted to digital and managed to salvage something from the wreckage of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now, in 2022, publishers are finding the appetite is very much there among their audiences to get back into a room together, be inspired and have big conversations again.

Press Gazette’s UK editor Charlotte Tobitt spoke to Wired’s deputy global editorial director Greg Williams (pictured) about the Conde Nast magazine brand’s return to large-scale in-person events this year including Wired Health and Wired Smarter.

Williams told us about why he is feeling bullish about events, what audiences are most tired of, and how best to make it work commercially – as well as why simple panel discussions are often not enough anymore.

How to subscribe to Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast

1. In your browser

You can use the player above to listen in your browser right now. Future of Media Explained is published every week.

You could bookmark the Future of Media Explained homepage on Acast.

And if you sign up for our Future of Media newsletter you will receive an email link to the latest show every Thursday.

2. In a podcast app

The Future of Media Explained is available on all major podcast apps including: Apple PodcastsSpotify and  Acast.

Or search for Future of Media Explained wherever you get your podcasts

3. On your smart speaker

If you have an Amazon Echo, Google Home or Apple HomePod smart speaker, ask it to “play the latest episode of the Press Gazette Future of Media Explained podcast”. The same command also works with virtual assistants on mobile devices.

Picture: Conde Nast

SIGN UP HERE FOR

FUTURE OF MEDIA

Press Gazette's must-read weekly newsletter featuring interviews, data, insight and investigations.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. TalkTV Kate McCann TalkTV political editor Kate McCann says 'dare to be different' is mantra of new channel
  2. TalkTV TalkTV ratings three months in: News channel a distant fourth for TV viewers
  3. Reach newspapers Reach share price sinks after after first half 2022 profit drop
  4. TalkTV News without the boring bits: A strong start for TalkTV
  5. TalkTV ratings Piers Morgan TalkTV ratings: Piers Morgan outperforms Andrew Neil launch viewership on GB News by 20%

Latest Jobs

Siml MD reveals secrets of successful social media marketing