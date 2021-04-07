Dow Jones head of international Francesco Guerrera joins GlobalData as editor in chief

Dow Jones Media Group’s head of international Francesco Guerrera has joined GlobalData plc as its new editor in chief. In his new role he will oversee a network of websites and digital magazines covering sectors which include: healthcare, energy, financial services, technology, defence and transportation.

His appointment follows the move of Danny Williams from his managing director role at New Statesman Media Group to become MD of the media division at GlobalData.

Williams said: “Francesco’s appointment is a key step in GlobalData’s plan to build a world-class content operation. With Francesco’s help, we will create a family of leading B2B websites powered by quality journalism, a top-notch newsroom and GD’s proprietary data sets.

“We have a unique opportunity to create content that sets the agenda in our sectors, becomes a must-read for the most important people in those industries and connects readers with valuable information, data and each other.”

Guerrera has been a business journalist and an editor for more than two decades and worked for the Financial Times in London, Brussels, Hong Kong and New York, where he covered the 2008 financial crisis. From the FT, he joined the Wall Street Journal to lead its finance and market coverage globally. He has also worked for Politico Europe, launching and anchoring a business and finance newsletter from London.

In his last role at Dow Jones, Guerrera ran Barron’s Group outside the US and was responsible for the editorial and business operations of five publications, including Financial News and Private Equity News.

In January Guerrera spoke to Press Gazette about how Dow Jones was growing its Marketwatch and Barron’s brands in the UK and Europe.

Speaking about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on journalism, he said: “The importance of what we do has never been greater. There’s huge demand for an explanation of what’s going on, for accurate information, for incisive analysis and authoritative advice.”

Press Gazette is part of New Statesman Media Group, which is owned by Mike Danson who is also the majority shareholder of GlobalData.