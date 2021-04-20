The Daily Mail has filed an anti-monopoly lawsuit against Google in the US, accusing the tech giant of “punishing publishers that do not submit to its practices” and effectively rigging ad auctions.

Mail parent company Associated Newspapers Ltd and its US subsidiary Mail Media Inc, which runs dailymail.com, has brought the claim against Google and its parent company Alphabet to the US District Court in New York.

The Mail group launched Mail Online in 2003, publishing at dailymail.co.uk, before expanding to the US in 2011 with dailymail.com where it is known simply as Daily Mail and operates out of New York City.

Mail Online says it reaches over 225m unique visitors a month, with a third (75m) of those visitors coming from the US.

In court documents seen by Press Gazette, the Mail sets out that online advertising has continued to grow against a 70% drop in print ad revenues over the last decade, with print circulations down 40%.

The Daily Mail said: “News publishers do not see the growing ad spending because Google and its parent Alphabet unlawfully have acquired and maintain monopolies for the tools that publishers and advertisers use to buy and sell online ad space.

“Those tools include the software publishers use to sell their ad inventory, and the dominant exchange where millions of ad impressions are sold in auctions every day.

“Google controls the ‘shelf space’ on publishers’ pages where ads appear, and it exploits that control to defeat competition for that ad space.

“Among other tactics, Google makes it difficult for publishers to compare prices among exchanges; reduces the number of exchanges that can submit bids; and uses bids offered by rival exchanges to set its own bids — a de facto bid rigging scheme.

“Further, for years, Google has used its search rankings to punish publishers that do not submit to its practices.

“The lack of competition for publishers’ inventory depresses prices and reduces the amount and quality of news available to readers, but Google ends up ahead because it controls a growing share of the ad space that remains.”

Press Gazette has contacted Google for comment.

The Daily Mail’s lawsuit is the latest to hit the company in the US. The US Department of Justice and the attorney general of Texas both brought anti-competition claims against Google last year.

Google described the US DoJ’s lawsuit as “deeply flawed” and the case brought by Texas – that it was using its power “to manipulate the market” and “destroy competition” – as “misleading”.

