Coronavirus: Music mag Kerrang halts publication for three months as distribution 'virtually impossible'

Rock music magazine Kerrang has suspended its print publication for three months because the coronavirus lockdown has made distribution “virtually impossible”.

The magazine will return weekly on 8 July but until then will only continue publishing on its website and social media pages.

The title has been hit by a drastic decline in footfall, the decisions by shops to either close or prioritise food deliveries, and the cancellation of many major music events in the next few months.

In an announcement to readers published this afternoon, Kerrang said the lockdown of the UK imposed last week has made it “virtually impossible to distribute a weekly magazine effectively”.

“The closure of several local newsagents and the decrease of sales at travel points in the last fortnight have both affected what we do, along with the understandable decision taken by supermarkets to prioritise the delivery of groceries.

“Equally, the idea of telling our audience to visit a shop during a period of high contagion seems irresponsible.

“The widespread cancellation and/or postponement of major festivals, tours and album releases also means that we are unable to deliver key pieces of coverage in May and June.”

Subscribers will have their subscriptions extended by three months following the magazine’s July return.

Editor Sam Coare said next week would be the first time in about 30 years that Kerrang does not hit newsstands on a Wednesday.

He added that it had been a “heartbreakingly tough decision, albeit one taken for the best of reasons. We will return. But for now, I’m sorry”.

Kerrang is published by Wasted Talent, which also owns dance music title Mixmag and recently relaunched style brand The Face.

Monthly magazine Mixmag has also been suspended for three months until 20 August.

Read all Press Gazette’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and the news industry here.