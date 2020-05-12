Coronavirus Journalism Excellence: Best TV and video journalism of the pandemic so far

TV and video journalism has the unique ability to put the stories that matter right before the eyes of their viewers, which is of added importance as lockdown rules mean many are not able to leave their homes.

Some of the best video and TV journalism is shown below as part of Press Gazette’s Journalism Matters: Excellence in Reporting Coronavirus survey.

The aim of the project is to showcase some of the crucial work being done by journalists during one of the most challenging times for our industry.

Note: Sky News’ exclusive report inside Bergamo hospital and the BBC and ITV exclusive reports inside ICUs in the UK are not repeated here as they have already been highlighted in the “exclusive” section

Are we winning the battle against coronavirus? Channel 4 News – 15 April

Waad Al-Kateab

This documentary from Bafta-winner Waad Al-Kateab offers in depth insight to the work going on within ICU units around the country.

The extraordinary mobilisation of staff in one Welsh hospital – as they prepare mentally for impact of coronavirus, Channel 4 News – 18 March

Andy Davies, Marcus Edwards and Dai Baker

Andy Davies reports on the mobilisation of NHS staff in Wales as coronavirus starts to hit the region.

How the coronavirus changed life in China, CNBC International -13 March

Eunice Yoon

From the very first reports of a mysterious virus in Wuhan, CNBC’s Beijing Bureau Chief Eunice Yoon has been covering every development of the coronavirus pandemic. She worked on the ground in Beijing to cover the government’s attempts to contain the virus and also how industry and daily life for Chinese people was changing.

How to treat Covid-19, Economist Films (The Economist) – 10 April

Economist Films

With so much social-media hysteria and misinformation surrounding coronavirus, Economist Films cut through the noise and offered a clear, concise and informative explainer about the virus and how it can be treated.

Coronavirus diaries: alone, together, Guardian Anywhere But Westminster – 25 March

John Harris, John Domokos

The long-running Anywhere But Westminster video series has been all about getting into communities and giving a voice to ordinary people and it is continuing to do so throughout the coronavirus crisis. This film includes videos sent in from viewers from their own neighbourhoods.

Daniel Hewitt/Rachel Bradley (producer)

Daniel Hewitt reports on the confusion and isolation for those living with learning disabilities during the coronavirus lockdown, giving a voice to those who often don’t get one.

Hospices issue dire warning of closures as coronavirus sparks cutbacks in end of life care, ITV News – 28 March

Daniel Hewitt/Rachel Bradley (producer)

Daniel Hewitt highlights the funding difficulties for hospices during the pandemic, as the vast majority of end-of-life care is paid for through fundraising which stopped overnight when the virus hit. His work led to the Government giving £200m in support to the sector.

Coronavirus: Why almost nowhere else in the UK is suffering as much as Birmingham, ITV News – 14 April

Rohit Kachroo

A small ITV News team working under difficult conditions captured the impact of Covid-19 in Britain’s second city over Easter week.

How close are we to a Covid-19 vaccine? The Telegraph Decodes – 9 April

Andy McKenzie and the video team

The Telegraph reports on how close we are to a Covid-19 vaccine and looks at the challenges faced by researchers as part of its Decodes series of short films looking at the big questions around the pandemic.

Video diaries, 5 News – 3 April

5 News/ITN

Over the course of a week, 5 News aired four video diaries from NHS surgeon Zoe Barber, and one from GP Dean Eggitt. They recorded themselves throughout their working day, providing an insight into the experiences of healthcare workers and giving viewers the opportunity to hear directly from those on the frontline.