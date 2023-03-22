Terry Lloyd killing 20 years on: ‘Everything has changed and yet nothing has changed’

Translator Hussein Osman and ITV News correspondent Terry Lloyd, who were killed in Iraq in 2003, and cameraman Fred Nerac who is still officially classed as missing.

ITN correspondent Terry Lloyd was killed in Iraq on 22 March 2003 alongside translator Hussein Osman. Cameraman Fred Nerac is still officially classed as missing.

Here, Lloyd’s editor at the time Tim Singleton writes about the tragedy 20 years on – and how he has thought of Lloyd often since the war in Ukraine began.

They were happy days. Terry and I would seek each other out for a coffee most mornings in Kuwait’s Sheraton Hotel, just off the corniche. Some hours later there would be a cheery greeting in the restaurant where we ended the day swapping the latest stories about who was where, and what triumphs and disasters had occurred that day.

In TV news, a triumph is an exclusive and a disaster is a silly mistake on screen. As journalists do, we joked about which reporters were up or down. ITN were having problems at the time arranging frontline access with the Americans and another star correspondent had just turned up to find he was stationed with an air defence battery far away from the Iraqi border. Dark humour was the name of the game, as we charted the luck and misfortune of others. We were just days away from understanding what a disaster really was.

Related

My job was to run a large newsgathering operation, both editorially and logistically, looking after a dozen or so reporters spread across the desert. But Terry and his team were my biggest challenge… and also my biggest opportunity. Their role was to operate independently of British and American forces and try and get to Basra when it was liberated, as it surely would be. Their job, once the war finally started, was to get the story. To get the prize.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

Terry had two experienced colleagues, cameramen Daniel Demoustier and Fred Nerac. We added into the mix a local Lebanese taxi driver, who knew the lie of the land. Hussein Othman could get things done and a relative had a farmhouse up near the border. The trick was to get through the roadblocks.

The special talent Terry had – like all great hacks – was not just to know a story when he saw it, but also to know how to get it done. After a couple of meetings with people, a text flashed up on my phone. “Call me, we’ve gone.”

I never saw Terry again, nor Fred and Hussein. Daniel limped back into the hotel, bloodied and traumatised, some days later. The team’s fate has been well documented, caught in the crossfire between American and Iraqi forces.

The day they came under fire was my sixth wedding anniversary. I was a new father, and Terry had shared my joy with me. I knew how to change a nappy and raise a glass; now this, and I didn’t know what to say. I sat the whole ITV team down in my hotel room – newscasters, reporters, producers – and tried my best to tell them what we thought had happened. And then when Terry’s body was found a day or so later, I sat them down again…

Tim Singleton in Kuwait in around 2003

Twenty years have now passed, and I work for Sky News. Everything has changed and yet nothing has changed. We now have GPS trackers, better training, more effective kit, instant communications.

And yet. Every day of the last year we have had a team in harm’s way in Ukraine. As have many other news organisations. There are still very determined people trying to stop us from reporting the truth. There are still very determined people trying to GET the truth, and paying a terrible price.

I did keep that message Terry sent me as he left for the border. For some time in fact, until a phone company carelessly wiped my SIM card. It felt like my last connection with Terry had gone as well – it was a devastating moment.

But 20 years on, with conflict again part of our daily news diet, it feels like he’s back with me and everyone else working to bring truth out of the dark.

Urging us on. To get the story.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog