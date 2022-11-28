Readers reflect on changing newsroom fashions and a new look for Press Gazette

Journalists for Yorkshire Live in the Sheffield newsroom

What journalists wear and a new look for the Press Gazette website were the two big talking points from Press Gazette readers over the last week.

Press Gazette’s first redesign in a decade drew mostly positive criticism. The absence of an all-stories news page was noted (we are fixing) and more than a few deadlinks (again nearly all fixed now). But design wise most found it easier on the eye.

Freelance showbiz interviewer Rob McGibbon said on Twitter: “Looks really good. Cleaner, sharper, easier on the eye – more grown up!”

And Owen Ralph from Manchester welcomed the return of the letters page (which replaces below the line comments).

He said: “It’s nice to see a ‘letters’ page appear again in Press Gazette. I note that, in the spirit of the New York Times, you will be publishing all the correspondence that is fit to print. Not that space will be an issue online, of course. When working with a US colleague some years ago on a print publication with limited pagination, he used to quip: ‘We print all the news that fits’.”

Hamish McKay from Aberdeen wrote: “Very much like your new-look website, plus the ever-increasing more widespread, catholic content. Goodness knows how you manage it all with such a small permanent staff.

“You and your staff are doing an excellent job in providing us with a first-class media industry outlet.”

William Turvill’s investigation into the collapse of sartorial standards in newsrooms prompted plenty of debate on Twitter. Turvill divided newsrooms up into four fashion tribes: Old Guard suit wearers, Geography teacher smart/casuals, Gen Z fashonistas and work-from-home types.

Jack Simpson wrote: “I really enjoyed this, and launched me into a period of self-reflection of my geography teacher fashion choices. I suppose better than the last memorable comment I got on my choice of clothes, when someone told me I dress like an IT manager.”

Tony Paley: “Comprehensive guide to newsroom dress codes. Always make an effort when venturing out, and into the office. Shorts, which should be verboten, are definitely spotted in warmer climes in Guardian Towers.”

Marc Shofman: “This is brilliant! I work from home but find being smart is more motivating. However, it seems I fall into the category of geography teacher!”

Bette Lynch: “I once worked with a Pic Ed who always wore a suit, tie, cufflinks. In all the years I only ever saw him take his jacket off once and that was when the temp went over 35 degrees. The newsroom cheered.”

James Maloney: “This is excellent and very funny for anyone who’s ever worked in newsrooms. Sadly overlooks the sartorial disaster zone that is photographers.”

Jeremy Nicholl said: “Remember very vividly my old news editor on the Merseymart & Star making me wear a Maghull Chamber of Commerce tie when I forgot to wear one. Never made that mistake again. Even when I was a sub.

“Thankfully, it never applied as a snapper. No-one cares.”

Janis Blower: “Great read. In the early 1970s at the Shields Gazette the editor called me in and asked if I had a hat. Turned out I was to cover the last funeral where you stood at the church door – it was at St Hilda’s – and took down mourners’ names. I borrowed one of my mother’s.”

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog