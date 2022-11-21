Press Gazette website relaunch

Press Gazette today unveils its first website redesign in a decade.

Our new-look site is built on an updated and customised version of WordPress, which has been built in-house by the tech team at our parent company New Statesman Media Group.

The new homepage better displays the expanded range of content Press Gazette has been covering since we began our more global Future of Media focus at the start of 2020.

There are new sections on the homepage to showcase our coverage of publishers (including broadcasters) and tech platforms.

We also now have a US news section on the home page and better display of content from our commercial partners providing solutions for the media industry.

We have a new font: FF Tisa and FF Tisa Sans. And the new site should be quicker to load and easier to read on mobile.

The relaunch comes as Press Gazette nears the end of our most successful year commercially since the mid-2000s when we still had a weekly print edition.

The commercial success we’ve had this year and last year has been built on the back of an expanded portfolio of events and increased tech capability to provide lead-based marketing solutions to advertisers.

In recent years we’ve expanded the team and our coverage, prompting two nominations in this year’s PPA Awards.

The new site better showcases our big interviews and investigations from associate editor William Turvill, our market-leading audience and business data led by Aisha Majid and our news reports from Bron Maher. UK editor Charlotte Tobitt captains the ship day to day and is your first port of call for content queries and story tips.

But please get in contact with me as well if you have any feedback on the site or on the general direction of Press Gazette.

The new site no longer accepts comments on stories. Instead we have a letters page for the first time since Press Gazette dropped its print edition ten years ago, which aims to provide a more curated forum for debate. Readers are invited to write in to pged@pressgazette.co.uk.

We’ve resurrected our news aggregation section The Wire. This is where you can find coverage of the latest media job moves, mergers and acquisitions and mistakes/regulatory rulings.

Our new slogan at the top of the site, “Fighting for quality media in the digital age,” reflects our mission to provide media leaders with the information they need to succeed. News is the most important business in the world because it provides oversight for everything else.

We are proud to play our part in holding that industry to account and hopefully helping to shine a light towards a brighter future for it. I hope you enjoy the new-look Press Gazette.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog