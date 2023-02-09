Full house at St Bride’s for Laurie Purden memorial

A full house today at St Bride’s in Fleet Street for Laurie Purden’s memorial (obituary here), writes Victor Olliver. It was a very Laurie-esque occasion: elegant, amusing and beautifully done. The church choir was blissful – I loved the rendition of Fly Me To The Moon.

In case you didn’t know her or of her, Laurie was the celebrated editor of Good Housekeeping and Woman’s Journal in the 70s and 80s, awarded an MBE for her excellence. She was rather larger than life, a smoker of cigarillos at her desk – living into her 90s nonetheless – always coiffed in the most complex of ways. And 4pm was when she’d reapply makeup and redefine the mascara. Almost a ritual worthy of liturgy.

I’d freelanced for Woman’s Journal through the 80s. Then in 1986 the features editorship became vacant. At that time Journal was in its prime with sales well-north of 250,000 per month and known for its good writing. Though Laurie knew me already and of my work, I wrote her a formal application letter. It began absurdly: ‘Dear Madam. ..’ My job interview with her was quite surreal as she gossiped about certain members of staff and she scarcely asked me any questions, except to say: ‘You live in Brighton. Brighton seems very dubious to me…don’t you agree?’ When she phoned one Saturday to offer me the job – against some comically intense lobbying by some noted doyennes – she said: ‘Darling, when you called me Madam, I knew we had to have you….’ That was Laurie. Always ever-so slightly perverse and unpredictable.

At the memorial some lovely stories were told of her. I had no idea she had got to know Robert Maxwell and attended one of his lavish parties. One story, however, needs a little revision, one supposedly set at a celebrity event at the Dorchester involving Laurie introducing guest English actor Dirk Bogarde as Kirk Douglas. As told at the memorial, Bogarde didn’t notice the mix up and only learnt of it later from his PA. In fact the muddle occurred at the Savoy, at one of Journal’s annual fashion shows. Dirk Bogarde had arrived a little the worse for wear to make a presentation, and Laurie introduced him as Humphrey Bogart. Dirk Bogarde was actually most put out and his eyes flew heavenward as the audience cackled. But the show went on.

She rarely held back if disappointed. If a feature had not measured up to expectation, the editor responsible would receive a phone call from Laurie – ‘Darling come to my office now – and bring a box of tissues.’ She was no fan of clever-clever writing and invariably would say of anything that fell short – ‘Yes, but where’s the HEART, darling’. Much of her success owed to her supreme understanding of the readers – a timeless gift when I think of other successful editors I have worked for.

The editor-in-chief in my naughty little novel Curtains is based on Laurie, at least on the mannerisms.

It was a fabulous day catching up with former colleagues at the memorial, some of whom I had not seen in over three decades. I think I spotted Nigel Havers, but am still unsure. I was seated to a close friend of Laurie’s who told me that despite a few health problems her mind remained super-sharp to the end. We all felt Laurie had somehow planned her own memorial. May her mischief reign elsewhere.

28/11/22: Readers reflect on changing newsroom fashions and a new look for Press Gazette

What journalists wear and a new look for the Press Gazette website were the two big talking points from Press Gazette readers over the last week.

Press Gazette’s first redesign in a decade drew mostly positive criticism. The absence of an all-stories news page was noted (we are fixing) and more than a few deadlinks (again nearly all fixed now). But design wise most found it easier on the eye.

Freelance showbiz interviewer Rob McGibbon said on Twitter: “Looks really good. Cleaner, sharper, easier on the eye – more grown up!”

And Owen Ralph from Manchester welcomed the return of the letters page (which replaces below the line comments).

He said: “It’s nice to see a ‘letters’ page appear again in Press Gazette. I note that, in the spirit of the New York Times, you will be publishing all the correspondence that is fit to print. Not that space will be an issue online, of course. When working with a US colleague some years ago on a print publication with limited pagination, he used to quip: ‘We print all the news that fits’.”

Hamish McKay from Aberdeen wrote: “Very much like your new-look website, plus the ever-increasing more widespread, catholic content. Goodness knows how you manage it all with such a small permanent staff.

“You and your staff are doing an excellent job in providing us with a first-class media industry outlet.”

William Turvill’s investigation into the collapse of sartorial standards in newsrooms prompted plenty of debate on Twitter. Turvill divided newsrooms up into four fashion tribes: Old Guard suit wearers, Geography teacher smart/casuals, Gen Z fashonistas and work-from-home types.

Jack Simpson wrote: “I really enjoyed this, and launched me into a period of self-reflection of my geography teacher fashion choices. I suppose better than the last memorable comment I got on my choice of clothes, when someone told me I dress like an IT manager.”

Tony Paley: “Comprehensive guide to newsroom dress codes. Always make an effort when venturing out, and into the office. Shorts, which should be verboten, are definitely spotted in warmer climes in Guardian Towers.”

Marc Shofman: “This is brilliant! I work from home but find being smart is more motivating. However, it seems I fall into the category of geography teacher!”

Bette Lynch: “I once worked with a Pic Ed who always wore a suit, tie, cufflinks. In all the years I only ever saw him take his jacket off once and that was when the temp went over 35 degrees. The newsroom cheered.”

James Maloney: “This is excellent and very funny for anyone who’s ever worked in newsrooms. Sadly overlooks the sartorial disaster zone that is photographers.”

Jeremy Nicholl said: “Remember very vividly my old news editor on the Merseymart & Star making me wear a Maghull Chamber of Commerce tie when I forgot to wear one. Never made that mistake again. Even when I was a sub.

“Thankfully, it never applied as a snapper. No-one cares.”

Janis Blower: “Great read. In the early 1970s at the Shields Gazette the editor called me in and asked if I had a hat. Turned out I was to cover the last funeral where you stood at the church door – it was at St Hilda’s – and took down mourners’ names. I borrowed one of my mother’s.”

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog