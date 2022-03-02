Book your place at The Publishing Show: 8-9 March in London - Press Gazette

Press release*: The Publishing Show 2022 has been designed to be a catalyst for innovation for publishing and media professionals.

2021’s event was both an inspirational and emotional two days for senior publishers after a turbulent and challenging period. Stories of survival and success were being shared once again face to face, and publishers realised they were not alone. Publishers, like through history, adapted, and continue to reinvent themselves.

In March, the show will provide visitors with a balanced and intelligent overview of what publishers have been doing to grow their audiences; develop their membership/subscription strategies; investigate the future of how publishing stories have changed forever; how to grow revenues through partner marketing and e-commerce and even look at new areas of opportunity for publishers.

This year’s event is set to be bigger and better than before! With 4 thought-provoking content theatres that will host over 40 insightful sessions which have been handpicked to provide publishing and media professionals the knowledge needed to strengthen their strategy. Delegates can take part in unique workshops hosted by industry leaders such as FT Strategies. In addition to this, The Publishing Show will provide a space for over 1000 publishing professionals to expand their network, collaborate, and catch up with peers.

The Publishing Show, an event for B2B and B2C publishers, newspapers, content providers and suppliers, takes place at ExCeL London on 8-9 March 2022. Book your place here.

*This press release was published as part of a commercial partnership with The Publishing Show.