Two men control more than two-thirds of the UK’s print newspaper market: Lord Rothermere and Rupert Murdoch.

Lord Rothermere’s Daily Mail and General Trust, which owns the Mail, Metro and i titles, is the largest national newspaper group in the UK in terms of revenue, print circulation and the combined monthly reach of its newsbrands (print readership + online traffic).

DMGT claims a 38% share of the UK national print newspaper market across its four titles (ABC figures for each title combined), followed by Murdoch’s News UK, which owns the Sun and Times titles.

Rothermere’s family have been running newspapers in the UK for more than a century. Murdoch has been a major force since be bought the broadsheet Sun in 1968 and relaunched it as a popular tabloid.

Scroll down for table showing biggest UK news groups

The Daily Mail overtook The Sun to become the UK’s best-selling daily newspaper in May, a title that had been held by the red-top for more than 40 years, since its rise to the top under Murdoch’s ownership.

There are six major newspaper publishers in the UK in total, who between them own all 20 paid-for daily and Sunday national print titles.

No related posts.

Reach owns the most national newspapers with seven titles, after the Mirror group bought the Express and Star titles for £127m in 2018. According to the latest available accounts it is also the most profitable.

Between them the three publishers – Reach, DMGT and News UK – own 90% of the national print newspaper market.

The table below shows circulation figures for January 2020, prior to the Covid-19 downturn, and the combined Pamco monthly reach for each newsbrand which includes online figures from Comscore (March 2020).

Biggest UK national newspaper groups (ranked by turnover)

Financials are for 2019 with the exception of the Telegraph which is 2018

News Group Newsbrands Turnover Profit / (loss) Total print circulation (ABC: Jan 2020) Combined total monthly brand reach (Pamco) DMGT Daily Mail £1.3bn £134m 3.8m 76.9m Mail on Sunday Mail Online Metro i Reach Daily Mirror £702.5m £150.6m 1.95m 73.4m Sunday Mirror Daily Express Sunday Express Daily Star Daily Star Sunday Sunday People News UK The Times £750.2m (£64.1m) 3.3m 55.8m Sunday Times The Sun The Sun on Sunday Guardian Media Group The Guardian £224.5m £30.8m 288,558 35.6m The Observer Telegraph Media Group Daily Telegraph £271.4m £0.9m 566,105 29.1m Sunday Telegraph Financial Times Financial Times £323.6m £8.2m 157,982 – FT Weekend

*News UK financial figures combine NGN and Times Newspapers

**Telegraph circulation figures are for Dec 2019, the latest available