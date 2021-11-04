British Journalism Awards shortlist 2021: Best journalism of year revealed

Press Gazette is proud to announce the shortlists for the British Journalism Awards 2021 (scroll down for the full list of finalists and links to their work).
More than 800 entries were submitted this year including every major news organisation in the UK.
In most categories the judges opted for shortlists of eight, reflecting the extremely high standard of submitted work.
Now in their tenth year, the British Journalism Awards is the only event of its kind in the UK. It is open to all journalists, whatever the medium they work in, and has a strong emphasis on celebrating work which serves the public interest. The judges are also asked to consider journalistic skill and rigour and revelation when making their decisions.
More than 80 judges chosen for their independence and expertise have spent the last month reading and viewing the entered work. They then met for two days of jury-style discussions this week to agree on the final shortlists.
Watch our shortlist video:
The winners will be announced at the British Journalism Awards dinner on 8 December at the Hilton London Bankside.
Chairman of judges Dominic Ponsford said: “Thank you to everyone who entered this year’s event, the judges and myself were in awe of the standard of work on display. Once again the British Journalism Awards underline the vital work journalists do exposing corruption, giving a voice to victims and holding the powerful to account.
“When we started this event, ten years ago, the UK news industry was still reeling from the fallout of Leveson, hacking and the 2008 financial crash. Today’s finalists underline the quality, depth, confidence and impact our business has today at all levels – across local, national and specialist media.”
Arts & Entertainment Journalism
Alice Jones, i
- ‘Opening Ikea but not the V&A doesn’t make any sense’: Museums in fight to survive ‘catastrophic’ Covid losses
- ‘There are compromises all over the place’: A battered Theatreland prepares to reopen
- Jed Mercurio wrote the most-watched TV drama of the 21st century – and he’s still angry
Aniefiok Ekpoudom, freelance/ Guardian News and Media
- Skepta, JME, Julie … are the Adenugas Britain’s most creative family?
- John Boyega interview: ‘It’s important to voice your truth’
- Ariyon Bakare: ‘Everything has fallen into place’
Chi Chi Izundu, BBC News
- Ex-BBC employee reports alleged fashion sex assault
- Ex-models demand change over French sex abuse laws
Christina Faraday, freelance/ Telegraph
Hannah Hope, The Sun on Sunday
- Sheridan Smith splits from fiancé Jamie Horn after three years together
- Strictly star AJ Pritchard’s girlfriend Abbie Quinnen engulfed in fire after social media video went wrong
- I’m A Celeb’s new camp is spooky castle in Wales haunted by floating woman in white
Mark Jefferies, Daily Mirror
Paul Jeeves, Daily Express
- Bravo! Zero covid cases pave way to new freedoms
- Packed summer of fun is on way again
- Fightback to stop curtains falling on theatre for good
Sirin Kale and Lucy Osborne, The Guardian
- ‘Sexual predator’: actor Noel Clarke accused of groping, harassment and bullying by 20 women
- How Bafta spent two weeks grappling with Noel Clarke dilemma
- Noel Clarke accused of sexual harassment on Doctor Who set
Al Jazeera Investigations
Julie Steinberg and Duncan Mavin, The Wall Street Journal
- Credit Suisse Looks to Reduce Ties to SoftBank-Backed Greensill Capital
- Behind Greensill’s Collapse: Detour Into Risky Loans
- David Cameron’s Payday Preceded Greensill Capital’s Collapse
John Collingridge, The Sunday Times
- Revealed: Gupta’s circular money trail
- The last thing the fading steel industry needs? A big bill for going green
- Gupta’s eight £50m taxpayer Covid loans
Matthew Chapman, Chrissie Giles and Ferdinand Moeck, The Bureau of Investigative Journalism
- New products, old tricks? Concerns big tobacco is targeting youngsters
- BAT’s PR agency tried to bribe Bureau’s Kenyan reporter
- Tobacco giant JTI placing stealth adverts for its brands on Facebook and Instagram
Richard Pallot, Patrick Russell, Mariah Hedges and Imogen Barrer, ITV News
Mark Kleinman, Sky News
- Top English clubs in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
- Sir Philip Green’s Topshop empire Arcadia Group faces collapse within days
- Buyout giant CD&R weighs £5bn takeover of supermarket chain Morrisons
Robert Smith, Cynthia O’Murchu, Michael Pooler, Olaf Storbeck, Owen Walker and Jim Pickard, Financial Times
- The unravelling of Lex Greensill: a mix of bravado and financial alchemy
- Suspect Sanjeev Gupta invoices used in Greensill loans raise fraud concerns
- Sanjeev Gupta-linked companies with just 11 staff took millions in UK loans
Ruth Sunderland and team, Daily Mail
- Pandemic predators’ £52bn raid on UK firms
- 40,000 jobs lost at firms targeted by sharks
- The Covid gravy train
Politics Journalism
Tom Burgis and George Parker, Financial Times
- Elite Tory donors club holds secret meetings with Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak
- Inside Boris Johnson’s money network
- The donor, the Russian deals and the Conservative money machine
Harry Cole, The Sun
- 5 DAYS OF XMAS: Christmas could be saved as Government plans 5 days of household mixing indoors for groups bigger than 6 over holidays
- CHEATING HANCOCK: Matt Hancock’s secret affair with aide Gina Coladangelo is exposed after office snogs while Covid raged on
- SOCIAL CARE WAGE RAID: Boris and Rishi eye National Insurance hike to pay for Social Care – smashing Tory manifesto promise
Will Hayward, WalesOnline
- The 29 things a Covid inquiry absolutely must look at into how the Welsh Government handled the pandemic
- 19 mistakes the UK Government made during the Covid pandemic which cost Welsh lives
- Who bankrolls your MP’s election campaigns? The donations, extra income and free trips Wales’ 40 MPs receive
Daniel Hewitt, Imogen Barrer, Mariah Hedges and Patrick Russell, ITV News
- ‘The worst I’ve ever seen’: The appalling and ‘unliveable’ council housing conditions some have endured during lockdown
- Man with breathing difficulties living in squalid housing as Hancock slams ‘horrific conditions’
Jane Merrick, i
- Army to help NHS deliver biggest vaccination push in British history
- Plan to simplify lockdown rules with new, simpler three-tier system is being considered by Downing Street
- Scientists fear possible delay to 21 June end of lockdown as UK cases of Indian variant ‘triple in one week’
Jim Pickard, Cynthia O’Murchu, Robert Smith and Arash Massoudi, Financial Times
- Greensill’s demise shines spotlight on government ties
- David Cameron lobbied for Greensill access to Covid loan schemes
- How Lex Greensill and David Cameron tried to woo Saudi Arabia’s crown prince
John Stevens, Daily Mail
- Raab was ‘too busy’ on holiday to help brave translators
- Bad call, minister: Amid Kabul chaos, new Raab scandal
- ‘Holiday’ Raab in yet another Kabul fiasco
Tanya Gold, UnHerd
Emiliano Mellino, Charles Boutaud, Gareth Davies and Eve Livingston, The Bureau of Investigative Journalism | Richard Pallot, ITV News | Ros Wynne-Jones and Claire Donnelly, Mirror
- Deliveroo riders can earn as little as £2 an hour during shifts, as boss stands to make £500m
- The Deliveroo boss making £500million as many riders struggle on less than minimum wage
Neil Mitchell and team, JPI Media
Claire Beers, Sophie Tanno, Alice Hearing, Sophie Coe, Elise Johnson, Fadumo Olow, Matt Caines and David Knowles, Telegraph
- Twitter Moments and Spaces launches
Sophia Smith Galer, BBC/ Vice World News
Steve Bernard, Camilla Hodgson, Leslie Hook and Chris Campbell, Financial Times
Sondre Ulvund Solstad, Matthew McLean, Oliver Morton, Dan Rosenheck and Martín González, The Economist
- Ten million reasons to vaccinate the world
- There have been 7m-13m excess deaths worldwide during the pandemic
- The pandemic’s true death toll
Yasmin Rai and Mariel Richard, gal-dem
Comment Journalism
David Olusoga, The Observer
- When I met Obama he voiced his belief in the ‘possibility of America’. But the reality is distressing
- A year on, the battered and graffi tied Colston is fi nally a potent memorial to our past
- I owe Thatcher a debt of thanks for creating Channel 4. Now her heirs could destroy it
Dominic Sandbrook, Daily Mail
Katy Balls, i
- A Cabinet reshuffle looms, but it could threaten Boris Johnson’s majority
- Boris Johnson’s future as Prime Minister rests on the Oxford vaccine being approved
- From planning reforms to spending rows, Boris Johnson’s vaccine honeymoon is well and truly over
Marina Hyde, Guardian News and Media
- With a heavy heart, Johnson will always remind us who the real victim is: him
- What happened to me was nothing – the nothing women know all too well
- Whatever you think of Harry and Meghan, their media critics are far worse
Dr Punam Krishan, i
- I’m seeing a new kind of trauma emerge in my patients because of difficulties in visiting sick loved ones
- It’s time we took care of our GPs suffering burnout – without them the NHS would collapse
- GPs put our lives on hold to care for you in this pandemic – in return, we’ve been disparaged as lazy
Ros Wynne-Jones, Daily Mirror
- Inside ‘hellish’ UK army camp used to house refugees where coronavirus is rife
- ‘Dad’s coronavirus death while working as bus driver is unbearable – he was let down’
- Cornwall facing Covid wave after homeless people ‘cleared out’ for G7 summit
Sarah O’Connor, Financial Times
- UK truck driver shortage signals a broken labour market
- Goodbye to the ‘Pret economy’ and good luck to whatever replaces it
- Do not let homeworking become digital piecework for the poor
Tom McTague, The Atlantic
Photojournalism – sponsored by Iconic Images
Aaron Chown, PA Media
Chris Ratcliffe, Bloomberg News
Gareth Fuller, PA Media
Hannah McKay, Reuters
Hollie Adams, Bloomberg News
Jack Losh, Telegraph
James Veysey, Shutterstock Editorial
Jonathan Brady, PA Media
Tanya Habjouqa, The Economist’s 1843 magazine
New Journalist of the Year
Henry Dyer, Insider
- Boris Johnson broke ministerial code jetting to the Hartlepool by-election on taxpayer funds, Conservative Party spending return suggests
- Conservative MP Karl McCartney under investigation by Parliament’s sleaze watchdog for hiding links to family firm
- A Tory MP is under new investigation by the UK’s anti-corruption watchdog after it rejected his appeal demands
Isaan Khan, Daily Mail
- Britain’s first black female Olympian Anita Neil tells her remarkable story: I’ve been ignored all my life…
- Players angry as ECB fat cats to pocket £2.1m bonus after squad took pay cut during Covid crisis last summer
- REVEALED: Qatar faces further backlash after 67 more Nepalese migrant workers died between July and November while overhauling the Gulf state ahead of 2022 World Cup
John Phipps, The Economist’s 1843 magazine
- “If I speak out, they will torture my family”: voices of Uyghurs in exile
- Inside Handforth: Jackie Weaver and the battle for England’s soul
Marianna Spring, BBC News
- Coronavirus: How my mum became a conspiracy theory influencer
- Vaccines: The Disinformation War
- Where is the anti-lockdown movement headed?
Nimo Omer, Tortoise
Olivia Konotey-Ahulu, Bloomberg News
- How London’s Property Boom Left Black Britons With Nothing
- London House Prices Surge in Places Where More People Go Hungry
- The Reinvention of Canary Wharf
Oliver Telling, Investors’ Chronicle
- Raft of blue-chips choose divis over repaying furlough
- Government-backed scheme trains 1% of border agents for post-Brexit
- UK government spent £1.2m per week subsidising Tesla cars
Rosa Furneaux, The Bureau of Investigative Journalism
- The next Covid crisis: a vaccine apartheid endangering us all
- ‘Held to ransom’: Pfizer demands governments gamble with state assets to secure vaccine deal
- After India: The countries on the brink of another Covid oxygen crisis
Features Journalism
Adam Crafton, The Athletic UK
- We know Justin Fashanu died. Now let us hear how he lived
- The heroes who saved Christian Eriksen
- How Paris Saint-Germain signed Lionel Messi
Adam Wishart and Neil Grant, BBC/Apple TV+
Barnie Choudhury, Kevin Core and Emb Hashmi, BBC Radio 4
Cara McGoogan, Sarah Peters and Theodora Louloudis, Telegraph
- Bed of Lies
- ‘The man I fell in love with and lived with for five years was an undercover police officer with a family’
Christina Lamb, The Sunday Times
Ian Birrell, Mail on Sunday/UnHerd
- Undercover… with the heroic women fighting to topple Europe’s last dictator
- The world must investigate all the mounting evidence Covid leaked from a Wuhan lab
- What’s the mood in Trumpland?
Josh Glancy, The Sunday Times
Rich Bentley, Sam Forsdike, Lizzie Minnion and William Handley, Channel 4
Local Journalism
Matty Edwards, The Bristol Cable
- Revealed: The true story behind the closure of privately-run mental health ward at Priory Bristol
- Another private mental health ward for children has closed. Now Bristol has no residential beds.
- ‘It felt like a prison’: Teenager reveals traumatic time on private Bristol mental health ward
Martin Booth, Bristol24/7
Emily Townsend, Tom Bristow and Charles Thomson, Archant Investigations Unit
- Cladding dangers discovered at Suffolk’s tallest building before Grenfell ‘kept quiet’, worried tenants claim
- How were city flats with fire safety problems signed off as safe?
- ‘I’ve lost everything’: Buyers fear ruin as homes are deemed a fire hazard
Martyn McLaughlin, The Scotsman/Scotland on Sunday
- Revealed: Secret Service paid Donald Trump’s resort nearly £25,000 for son’s business trips
- Exclusive: Taxpayers pick up tab for billionaire US ambassador’s stay at Donald Trump’s Scottish resort
- Donald Trump’s firm claims up to £500,000 via Covid-19 job fund despite axing staff
Zak Garner-Purkis, My London
- The £19bn Crossrail fiasco – brazen sabotage, ‘hokey cokey’ work and the men making millions
- Shamima Begum’s school days: Students speak about ‘cool girl with terror badge’ but say ‘I forgive her for trying to recruit me for ISIS’
Ria Chatterjee and Jonathan Mitchell, ITV News London
- Exclusive: Excessive discipline claims at Hackney New School and pupils in detention referred to as ‘detainees’
- More than one in five Londoners in working households live in poverty
- Special report: Are London’s ethnic minorities being ignored when it comes to mental health?
Colin Campbell, BBC South East Today
- Vishal Mehrotra: New information in 1982 murder case
- Brighton hospital: Third of Covid deaths likely infected on wards
- County lines gang ‘recruited teen in 80 minutes via Snapchat’
Sam McBride, Belfast News Letter/Belfast Telegraph
- Inside the self-deception an unrepentant killer needs to stay sane–but at what price?
- Brandon Lewis interview: Denial of the Irish Sea border is gone as SoS says parts of frontier are being ditched for good
- I’d consider Irish unity, says key aide to NI’s last prime minister as he laments unionist grandees’ key error in 1945
Ashish Joshi, Sky News
- COVID-19: The nightmare of one father as coronavirus hit his family
- ‘Treated worse than an animal’: Virginity testing on women and girls at levels ‘never seen before’
- Former mental health patient speaks out about psychiatric unit predator who abused her as a child
Dave West, HSJ
- Exclusive: Top leadership team at NHS Test and Trace includes just one clinic
- Exclusive: new data reveals the 23 trusts with over a third of beds occupied by covid patients
- DHSC ‘playbook’ orders trusts to describe big building projects as ‘new hospitals’
Faye Kirkland, BBC News/The Times
- Baby death raises questions over maternity care
- Surgery on intersex children may stop
- Ambulance services under pressure
Melanie Abbott, Helen Clifton, Paul Grant and Gail Champion, BBC Radio 4
James Tapper, The Observer
- Low-paid families shun Covid tests because of high cost of self-isolation
- Fury at ‘do not resuscitate’ notices given to patients with learning disabilities
- Global jab production at risk from shortage of crucial components
Jamie Lochhead and Helen Miller, Channel 4
Layal Liverpool, New Scientist
- How medical tests have built-in discrimination against Black people
- Kidney test adjustment based on ethnicity cut from UK medical guidance
- NHS England criticised over missing ethnicity data for covid-19 jabs
Nikki Fox and Matt Precey, BBC Look East
- Hospital assessed legal risk of fatal roof collapse
- NHS Boss sacked over false qualification
- The ICU nurse who caught Covid-19
Shaun Lintern, The Independent
- Revealed: Dozens of baby deaths after errors at one of UK’s largest hospitals
- Renowned surgeon Derek McMinn ‘hoarded thousands of body parts over 25 years’
- ‘Like going to war’: Life and death on a Covid intensive care ward
Sports Journalism
Jeff Powell, Daily Mail
- Tyson Fury opens up on beating his demons, wanting 11 kids, doing ‘serious damage’ to Deontay Wilder, why AJ should fear Oleksandr Usyk, God and his plans to become a boxing coach
- FA must delete my England records, says Hudson
- At the final Wembley hurdle, Gareth Southgate got it WRONG
Jeremy Wilson, Telegraph
- Sir Bobby Charlton diagnosed with dementia
- Sir Geoff Hurst exclusive: England legend wants total heading ban for kids after seeing World Cup team-mates die with dementia
- Exclusive: Plans for England to become first country to limit heading in professional training
Joey D’Urso, The Athletic UK
- The Football Index crash: ‘More akin to a Ponzi scheme than a betting platform’
- ‘Worthless fire traps’ – the Emirates and Highbury flats Arsenal won’t fix
- Special report: How Premier League shirt sponsors ‘facilitate illegal gambling’
Molly McElwee, Telegraph
- Special investigation: The whistleblowers driving Sport’s #MeToo movement
- British Gymnastics face safeguarding questions after delay in striking off coach
- Becky Downie interview: ‘I refused to go back to where I had learnt of my brother’s death’
Nick Harris, The Mail on Sunday
- Shock probe into UK’s own drug busters
- Our own drug busters ‘let two Team GB stars investigate themselves’ after positive steroid tests
- City still face cheat probe
Riath Al-Samarrai, Daily Mail
- I was bullied, fat-shamed… My Olympic medal wasn’t worth that
- 30 years on from that fight which came cloes to taking his life, the incredible Michael Watson fight shares his inspirational story
- Culture of fear tarnishing Olympic dreams
Sam Wallace, Telegraph
- World exclusive: Man Utd and Liverpool driving ‘Project Big Picture’ – football’s biggest shake-up in a generation
- Project Big Picture: the inside story of Liverpool, Man Utd and EFL plan to ‘revitalise’ professional game
- Brains behind Super League that no-one wants cannot even run their clubs properly
Sam Cunningham, i
- ‘I had depression, anxiety, all that trauma… leaving Fulham nearly killed me’
- Ashley Thompson: ‘My experiences of the Fulham academy left me considering suicide’
- Christopher Mitchell had a right foot ‘he could do anything with’ – but by the age of 27 he was dead
David Harrison, Al Jazeera
Interviewer of the Year
Charlotte Edwardes, The Times/The Sunday Times
- Robert Webb: ‘The doctors literally switched me off. A lung and heart machine was breathing for me’
- Joey Essex: ‘I don’t want to make the same mistake my mum did. I know how much people hurt’
- Game of Thrones’s Kit Harington on sobering up and settling down
Ciaran Jenkins, Channel 4 News
- Nicola Sturgeon: SNP independence economics ‘completely out of date’
- Scottish election: Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross on why he does not want Indyref2
- Scottish election: ‘Power has to be devolved out of Westminster’, says Scottish Labour leader
Decca Aitkenhead, The Sunday Times
- Kate Garraway on her husband’s Covid-19 battle: ‘I don’t know if he’ll have any kind of life again’
- Seth Rogen on fame, smoking weed and why his films have not aged well
- Tracey Emin on her secret cancer battle: ‘To get past Christmas would be good’
Emma Barnett, BBC Radio 4
Nick Rufford, The Sunday Times
- Sex Pistol Johnny Rotten: How I became my wife’s carer
- So long, Jack Reacher. Why Lee Child is handing over the series to his brother
- James Dyson on how trial and error made him Britain’s wealthiest inventor
Simon Hattenstone, Guardian News and Media
- Michael Rosen on his Covid-19 coma: ‘It felt like a pre-death, a nothingness’
- Marcus Rashford: ‘Whenever I hear “no”, I ask myself: why not?’
- Sinéad O’Connor: ‘I’ll always be a bit crazy, but that’s OK’
Stephen Wright, Daily Mail
- Shameful ‘cover-up culture’ at top of the Met
- I was a witness to Stephen’s murder . . . and it haunts me still
- The Met behaved like the Mob. Now they’ve had to pay me £250,000
Foreign Affairs Journalism
Andres Schipani, Financial Times
- Ethiopia ‘will be digging up mass graves for a decade’: inside Tigray’s dirty war
- ‘We want independence more than ever’: Inside Tigray’s divisive war
- Ethiopia: war in Tigray threatens to end Abiy’s dream of unity
Alex Crawford, Sky News
- Afghanistan: Face to face with the Taliban
- Yemen conflict: The analysis of a ‘war crime’
- COVID-19: India battles oxygen crisis as coronavirus cases surge
Deeyah Khan, Darin Prindle and Andrew Smith, ITV Exposure
Zahra Joya, Annie Kelly, Rosie Swash and Isabel Choat, Rukhshana Media/Guardian News and Media
- ‘Please pray for me’: female reporter being hunted by the Taliban tells her story
- ‘Sometimes I have to pick up a gun’: the female Afghan governor resisting the Taliban
- ‘I worry my daughters will never know peace’: women flee the Taliban – again
Robert Moore and team, ITV News
Sophia Yan, Telegraph
- Hilton hotel to be built in Xinjiang after China bulldozes mosque
- Sophia Yan: What I discovered on my nine-day trip covering China’s repression in Xinjiang region
- Xinjiang 2.0: Is China’s persecution of millions of Muslim Uyghurs entering a sinister new phase?
Secunder Kermani, BBC News
- Life inside a Taliban town as insurgence in Afghanistan continues
- Afghanistan: ‘We have won the war, America has lost’, say Taliban
- Afghanistan conflict: British passport holders trying to get home
Al Jazeera Investigations
Margi Murphy, Telegraph
- Bookmakers turning to WhatsApp to target vulnerable gamblers
- The Essex-born OnlyFans founder who built a porn empire
- Google’s search results are slowly getting worse. Here’s why
Jasper Jackson, Alexandra Heal, Sarah Haque and Rahul Meesaraganda, The Bureau of Investigative Journalism
- Misinformation market: The money-making tools Facebook hands to Covid cranks
- Instagraft: Covid conspiracy theorists selling silver spray and $50 seawater
- So much hot air: Twitter and Facebook let quack Covid cures spread unchecked in India
Madhumita Murgia, Financial Times
- England’s NHS scales up AI tools to help cope with coronavirus backlog
- NHS shares English hospital data with dozens of companies
- England’s NHS plans to share patient records with third parties
Martin Coulter, Insider
- DeepMind’s protein-folding breakthrough triggers fierce debate among skeptical scientists: ‘Until they share their code, nobody in the field cares’
- Inside Google DeepMind’s secret talks to launch a futuristic food division with controversial vegan startup Hampton Creek
- DeepMind’s cofounder was placed on leave after employees complained about bullying and humiliation for years. Then Google made him a VP.
Stephanie Kirchgaessner, Guardian News and Media
- How NSO became the company whose software can spy on the world
- Pegasus project turns spotlight on spyware firm NSO’s ties to Israeli state
- Chinese cameras blacklisted by US being used in UK school toilets
Rhiannon Williams, i
- Teenagers are figuring out how to fake positive Covid tests using lemon juice and hacks from TikTok
- Police across UK testing new retrospective facial recognition that could identify criminals and missing people
- Supermarkets in talks to trial age estimation technology for buying alcohol later this year
Tim Cross, The Economist
- Commercialising quantum computers
- Wall Street’s latest shiny new thing: quantum computing
- The race to build a commercial fusion reactor hots up
Mary-Ann Russon, BBC News Online
- US fuel pipeline hackers ‘didn’t mean to create problems’
- Should encryption be curbed to combat child abuse?
- Why phone scams are so difficult to tackle
Crime and Legal Affairs Journalism
Bronagh Munro, John Martin, Fiona Blair and Andrew Head, BBC Three
Daniel De Simone, Matt Harris, Stewart Maclean, Mike Casey, Mihret Yohannes and Phil Coldrey, BBC Newsnight
Liam Vaughan, Kit Chellel and Ben Bain, Bloomberg News
- The Essex Boys: How Nine Traders Hit a Gusher With Negative Oil
- The Day Oil Went Negative, These Unlikely Traders Made $660 Million
Mark Daly, BBC Scotland
- Monk admits abuse after victim’s fight for justice
- Fort Augustus Abbey school was ‘haven for paedophiles’
Sophie-May Clarke, The Lancashire Telegraph
- Criminal past of the man behind murderous plot
- Long jail terms for gang who murdered Aya, 19
- Aya Hachem trial live blogging
Susannah Coen, Daily Mail
- Preyed on by the sex for rent landlords
- Police quiz for ‘creep’ landlord who demanded weekly massage
- Bid to make rogue landlord ‘sex for rent’ offers a criminal offence
Tom Kelly, Daily Mail
- Exposed: How the Lamborghini-driving boss of a huge Papa John’s pizza franchise got big slice of YOUR cash, even though it offered mostly takeaway. So how DID he get away with it?
- EXPOSED: The British playboy flogging fake £75 certificates to say you’re Covid-free
- Rishi ‘bounce back’ fraudsters
Tom Pettifor, Daily Mirror
- Betrayed: 1,800 children victims of cruelty and sex assaults
- Drug dealers ‘work in care homes to recruit kids’
- Is the Essex Boys killer still at large?
Specialist Journalism
Alexandra Topping, Guardian News and Media
- Half of women in UK fear equality is going back to 1970s – survey
- ‘I can’t fail Mary’: the bereaved man fighting for pregnant women threatened by Covid
- Endemic violence against women is causing a wave of anger
Gareth Iacobucci, The BMJ
- Covid-19: Government plans to spend £100bn on expanding testing to 10 million a day
- Operation Moonshot: Leaked documents prompt questions over cost, evidence, and reliance on private sector
Katharine Sanderson, Nature/New Scientist
- Why sports concussions are worse for women
- We’re running out of lithium for batteries – can we use salt instead?
Lucie Heath, Inside Housing
- Government tells councils to close ‘Everyone In’ hotels as a condition of rough-sleeper funding
- The cost of net zero: social landlords’ decarbonisation plans revealed
- Rough sleeping in lockdown 2.0: is the government’s Everyone In policy on the way out?
Paul Thacker, The BMJ
- Conflicts of interest among the UK government’s covid-19 advisers
- Tracking down John Bell: how the case of the Oxford professor exposes a transparency crisis in government
- Covid-19: How independent were the US and British vaccine advisory committees?
Robin Bisson, Research Professional News
- UKRI to cut support for aid-funded research projects
- Exclusive: ten more UK R&D funders have aid budgets slashed
- Government advisers were ‘left in dark’ over ODA research cuts
Vicky Spratt, i
- DWP Universal Credit crackdown could force renters to repay thousands
- ‘Exporting’ single mothers to places hundreds of miles from their homes is causing long-lasting trauma
- Stamp duty holiday extension and 95 % mortgages will push up house prices – and prop up banks
Will Hazell, i
- A-levels: Ministers consider a switch to a numerical grading system
- ‘If you don’t fit… you will get bullied’ – Agricultural university accused of ignoring toxic campus culture
- More students and graduates accuse Harper Adams agricultural university of having toxic culture
Will Worley, Devex
- UK aid cuts: IPPF clinic closures will mean 2.7 million unsafe abortions
- Exclusive: UK cuts polio funding by 95%
- Exclusive: NGOs say FCDO gagging them on aid cuts
Athar Ahmad and Georgia Catt, BBC
Samantha Poling, Liam McDougall, Katie McEvinney and Shelley Jofre, BBC Scotland
Seun Matiluko, Gal-dem/The Independent/The Voice
Jessie Williams, OpenDemocracy/The Guardian
- ‘Making our home safe again’: Meet the women who clear
landmines
- ‘I feared I would die’: Life inside the Napier Barracks asylum-seeker
housing
- Les Hijabeuses: The female footballers tackling France’s on-pitch hijab
ban
Rianna Croxford, BBC News
Sinai Fleary, Colourful Radio
David DeHaney, Rochelle Humes and Lyttanya Shannon, Channel 4 Dispatches
Zesha Saleem, The Times/Gal-dem/Vice World News
- Anti-Vaxxers Are Targeting Ethnic Minority Communities With Wild Conspiracy Theories
- ‘We love conspiracy theories’ – why getting the Covid-19 vaccine to communities of colour is an uphill battle
- We need to reach the ‘vaccine hesitant’ before antivaxers do
Alex Thompson, Nanette van der Laan, Damian Kahya and Lawrence Carter, Channel 4 News/Unearthed
Richard Pallott, Patrick Russell, Mariah Hedges and Imogen Barrer, ITV News
Andrew Wasley, Alex Heal and Elisangela Mendonça, Bureau of Investigative Journalism
- British chicken driving deforestation in Brazil’s “second Amazon”
- Loophole lets soya farmers tear down the Amazon
- Reign of fire: blazes surge on ‘protected’ Amazon land under Bolsonaro
Inzamam Rashid and Mickey Carroll, Sky News
John Ingham, Daily Express
- Victory for Express as Green Bill to protect wildlife is toughened
- Inside the melting heart of a glacier
- It’s time for a GREEN Britain: Express launches historic crusade
Kevin Crowley and Akshat Rathi, Bloomberg
- Exxon Knows Its Carbon Future And Keeps the Data From View
- Exxon’s Plan for Surging Carbon Emissions Revealed in Leaked Documents
- Church of England Unloads Exxon Shares on Failed Emission Goals
Hazel Sheffield, Guardian News and Media
Rachel Sherrington, Rich Collett-White, Phoebe Cooke, Michaela Herrmann and Mat Hope, DeSmog
- Investigation: The Climate-Conflicted Board Directors Leading the UK’s Banks
- Revealed: The Climate-Conflicted Directors Leading the World’s Top Banks
- ‘Gathering Storm’: How ‘Rogue’ Companies are Buying up North Sea Oil and Gas
Sophie Yeo, Inkcap Journal
- One quarter of English councils have plans to rewild. Does yours?
- How is your local council managing its roadside verges?
- Less than 15% of councils have declared an Ecological Emergency. Why the delay?
Scoop of the Year
Tortoise Media – Hunt for the porn king
Financial Times – Cameron lobbied for Greenshill access to Covid-19 loan schemes
Daily Mail – Raab was ‘too busy’ on holiday to help brave translators
The Times – European Super League
The Sun – Hancock’s affair with aide
Daily Mail – PM’s secret fund for Carrie’s No10 decor
Guardian News and Media – Noel Clarke revelations
ITV News – Storming of the Capitol: The Inside Story
Anti-Corruption Journalism
Gabriel Pogrund and John Colingridge, The Sunday Times
- Sanjeev Gupta’s eight £50m taxpayer Covid loans
- David Cameron’s multiple texts to Rishi Sunak to bail out Greensill
- David Cameron, Jeremy Heywood, Lex Greensill and all that ‘free money’
Franz Wild, Isobel Koshiw, Ben Stockton, Andrew Higgins and Jane Bradley, The Bureau of Investigative Journalism
- The power of money: how autocrats use London to strike foes worldwide
- Justice for sale: How London’s legal system courted the global super-elite
Jane Bradley, Selam Gebrekidan and Allison McCann, The New York Times
John Ferguson, Sunday Mail
- Fury over nat’s £360m meal deal
- Transport boss is caught driving illegal cloned car
- Fraud cops probe SNP over Indy £600k
Lesley Curwen, BBC Radio 4
Al Jazeera Investigations
The Pegasus Project team, Guardian News and Media
- Revealed: leak uncovers global abuse of cyber-surveillance weapon
- FT editor among 180 journalists identified by clients of spyware firm
- Dubai suspected after Princess Haya listed in leaked Pegasus project data
Investigation of the Year
Britain’s Social Housing Scandal – ITV News
Greensill Capital – Financial Times
Queen’s Consent – Guardian News and Media
Insight’s series of coronavirus investigations – The Sunday Times
Family Court Uncovered – Channel 4 Dispatches
Nottingham hospitals maternity scandal – The Independent
The Pegasus Project – Guardian News and Media
The Cyprus Papers Undercover – Al Jazeera
Betrayal of the Brave – Daily Mail
Police violence against women – Bureau of Investigative Journalism
Justice for Families – The Sunday Times
Jabs Army – The Sun
Let Them Hold Hands – Daily Mail
Mail Force – Daily Mail
RetroFirst – The Architects’ Journal
End Femicide – The Observer
Public Service Journalism –Sponsored by Journalists’ Charity
Marie Colvin Award
Journalist of the Year – Sponsored by Camelot
Barbara Blake Hannah Award
