June 1, 2020

BBC's Huw Edwards tops our reader poll as 'best late evening TV news presenter during pandemic'

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Huw Edwards has topped a Press Gazette reader poll asking who was the “best UK late evening TV news presenter during the pandemic”.

More than 2,500 people responded to the poll, which ran for nine days online. The BBC News at Ten anchor took 28% of the vote (693).

ITV News’ Tom Bradby followed at 16% (407) and the BBC’s Sophie Raworth at 14% (348).

Readers were asked: “Who has been the best UK late evening (10pm) TV news presenter during the pandemic?”

Sky News’ Anna Botting, ITV News’ Julie Etchingam and the BBC’s Clive Myrie all received 200 votes or more.

Edwards, 58, revealed he took three weeks off work after developing coroanvirus symptoms in mid-March, including pneumonia.

“I returned to work after three weeks of rest having fully understood what the illness was,” he told Welsh-language publication Barn.

Picture: BBC

