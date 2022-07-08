Victoria Derbyshire to succeed Emily Maitlis at BBC's Newsnight

BBC News presenter Victoria Derbyshire will succeed Emily Maitlis as a lead presenter of Newsnight, the broadcaster has announced.

Derbyshire will start as joint lead presenter on the current affairs show alongside Kirsty Wark in September, but will present some programmes before then. BBC News economics editor Faisal Islam will also continue to present regularly.

Derbyshire, who will continue to co-present the Ukrainecast podcast, said: “I am so delighted to be joining the legend that is Kirsty Wark and the talented Newsnight team under new and ambitious leadership.

“This is a special opportunity to take on one of the best jobs in British journalism and help shape the programme’s future. I can’t wait to champion more stories about people’s lives while holding those who represent them to account.”

Derbyshire will join Newsnight after Maitlis, along with the former North America editor Jon Sopel, left the BBC to join LBC owner Global and launch a daily news podcast.

Last month Newsnight policy editor Lewis Goodall announced he would be leaving the BBC to join them as the third host on the podcast and as analysis and investigations editor concentrating on video journalism and breaking news.

Derbyshire is currently a presenter on the UK-focused BBC News Channel and internationally-focused BBC World News, which are due to merge into a single 24-hour TV channel called BBC News serving both audiences according to plans announced in May. She also presents on the News at One bulletin, which airs on BBC One.

In 2020 her own current affairs programme the Victoria Derbyshire Show, which reached a TV audience of about 300,000, was taken off-air after five years amid cuts to the BBC’s news services. The show had aired simultaneously on BBC Two and the BBC News Channel at 10am on weekdays.

BBC News interim director Jonathan Munro described Derbyshire as a “formidable interviewer with an amazing connection to her audiences”.

Newsnight editor Stewart Maclean, who was himself promoted in April following the departure of Esme Wren for Channel 4 News, said: “Victoria is one of the most tenacious journalists in the business, with a fantastic ability to ask the straightforward questions our viewers want answered, and a shelf-full of major awards for her work.”

Jon Kay gets BBC Breakfast job after Dan Walker’s departure

On Friday the BBC also announced Jon Kay as the new regular presenter, effective immediately, for BBC Breakfast on Mondays to Wednesdays alongside Sally Nugent following the departure of Dan Walker to 5 News.

BBC News correspondent Kay said: “I’m over the moon to become the new regular presenter of BBC Breakfast and I’m looking forward to bringing our brilliant viewers the very latest news each morning alongside my good friend Sally and the rest of the team.

“Sitting on the famous red sofa is a real privilege while covering the stories and issues that matter to our audience – home and abroad.”

Munro described Kay, who has already been part of the BBC Breakfast team for eight years, as a “hugely experienced journalist who’s established himself as a favourite” with viewers.

Walker, who started at 5 News last month, congratulated Kay by saying he was a “great bloke, top presenter and much loved by the BBC Breakfast team”.

Picture: BBC