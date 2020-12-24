All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
December 24, 2020

'Twas the night before Christmas and not a journo was stirring...

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

A few years ago Press Gazette had a politically incorrect columnist called Grey Cardigan who penned a pastiche of Clement Moore’s famous Christmas poem.

I’m afraid it has inspired me to set off on my own festive flight of fancy…

 

‘Twas the night before Christmas and all through the zoom room,

Not a journo was stirring not even Jeffrey Toobin.

Expenses were filed to accounts with great care,

In hopes that they won’t query that claim for a chair.

Related Stories

 

Reporters were nestled all snug in their beds,

While visions of journalism awards danced in their heads.

With phones set on silent, and laptop pressed shut,

They hoped 2020’s news cycle would finally let up.

 

When out in the street there arose such a clatter,

I sprang from my bed to see what was the matter.

Was it Kay Burley and co on a Christmas night out?

Or The Guardian’s Owen Jones being pursued by some lout?

 

A news van was idling no driver in sight,

There’s no print edition, I thought, on Christmas Eve night.

I went into the kitchen when what should appear,

But a pin-stripe suited editor with a pencil behind his ear.

 

With a wizened old face and all the proofs he could carry,

He looked to my eyes just like old Sir Harry.

Setting them out on the table  he turned on the light,

And said ‘hurry up lad we’re off stone at midnight’.

 

The headlines danced before my bleary sight,

A feast of good news about a world all gone right.

‘Local reporters to be paid out in gold,

‘After tech giants return all the ad cash they stole.’

 

‘Local press owners convicted and jailed,

‘For their miserly ways and management fails.

‘Expense account lunches made compulsory by law,

‘As exclusives roll in and circulations soar.

 

‘Army of churnalist online slaves freed,

‘And sent into the world to find some page leads.

‘Work exposing corruption and hypocrisy revelation,

‘Makes journalists most trusted profession in the nation.’

 

With pages corrected and headlines all done,

The editor rose up the chimney and was gone.

He spring in his van and is if in a dream,

Called out the names of his perfect news team.

 

‘Now Waterhouse! Now Wooldridge! Now Mulchrone and Tomalin

On  Hollingsworth! On Knightley ! On Cameron and Colvin.’

And I heard him exclaim ere he rode out of sight.,

‘Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night.”

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Top 50 largest news websites in the world revealed: Controversial pro-Trump sites were fastest-growing in US election month
  2. 'If knowledge is power, we're incredibly powerless here': Actor Michael Sheen on living in a news gap
  3. Journalists are quitting over influence of press owners on EU coverage, says former Telegraph writer Tim Walker
  4. FT jobs cuts FT cuts 64 staff, including on FT Chinese, as staff say £1.9m pay to former editor 'toxic to morale'
  5. The best journalism movies to watch this Christmas: From Spotlight to The Great Muppet Caper

Latest Jobs