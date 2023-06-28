Thomson Reuters buys digital content library business Imagen

The Thomson Reuters building in Canary Wharf in London. Picture: Shaun Curry/AFP via Getty Images

Reuters parent company Thomson Reuters has acquired Imagen, a digital content asset management company, for an undisclosed sum.

Imagen owns video distribution platform Screenocean and runs digital content libraries serving clients including Premier League football and Major League Baseball. The company will become part of the Reuters News division.

Reuters president Paul Bascobert said in a statement: “With the addition of Imagen, clients will have the ability to seamlessly add media asset management services to store, manipulate, permission, distribute and monetize all their visual content.”

He told Reuters: “Our belief is that our agency business needs to evolve to be a tech-enabled content delivery [business]”.

On Monday Reuters announced it would buy Casetext, an AI company serving legal professionals, for $650m. Reuters reported its parent company “has earmarked $10bn for acquisitions and about $100m per year in investments in AI capabilities”.

At News Xchange last week Bascobert said Reuters would be “investing long term in building tools for discovery, for manipulation, for editing, to get into the workflows as well as commercials – the selling of content. We’re going to continue to evolve our tech platform”.

