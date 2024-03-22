News agency boss and Press Golfing Society stalwart Joe Wood dies aged 94

Giants of the old Fleet Street days lined up to pay tribute to the much-loved and respected Joe Wood, who died, aged 94 on 15 March.

The warmth, affection and respect for the former boss of the Joe Wood News Agency at the Old Bailey and the High Court shone through messages from reporters who worked with him, editors who depended on him and golfing pals who laughed their ways around the fairways with him.

Joe at Ballyliffen Golf Club, Co Donegal. Credit Nic Brook

And family members told of his final days surrounded by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren at the home he shared in Dulwich with his beloved wife Nita, who passed away in January.

Joe set up the Joe Wood News Agency in the early 1970s in the basement press room of the Old Bailey. It soon established itself as the ‘go to’ agency for major trials such as the Yorkshire Ripper, Jeffrey Archer’s perjury trial and the terrible murders of schoolgirls Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman by caretaker Ian Huntley.

When he retired, his son Tim took it over, although newroom economies made it difficult to sustain and Tim closed it down after 10 years.

Joe suffered from poor health in his last two years, battling prostate cancer and became increasingly frail after Nita died. They had been married for 70 years and had two children, son Tim, 69, who took over the agency when his father retired and daughter Tracy Simmonds, 67, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Said Tracy: “Dad was frail but still pushing back and we moved his bed downstairs to the heart of the house where he was surrounded by the family. It was an incredibly sad time but such a privilege to spend those last few months with him sharing some wonderful moments.”

A former captain of Enfield Golf Club and the Press Golfing Society, Joe was an excellent golfer whose lowest handicap was two. A natural sportsman, who was RAF Javelin champion during his National Service, he also played rugby for a Saracens team. His name is emblazoned on at least eight PGS trophies including the prestigious Sir John Gordon PGS Putter.

He had a ‘difficult’ childhood, according to son Tim. His father was killed in a freak accident involving a bus when Joe was 11 and his mother wasn’t able to take care of him, so he spent time with different relatives in Barnstaple and Colchester. After a grammar school education, his uncle Gordon Wood, also a reporter, taught him the basics of court reporting and he worked at the Bankruptcy Court before taking over the Old Bailey agency.

He met Nita at a Pitmans shorthand class in Enfield. “I think he asked her if he could borrow a pencil,” said Tim.

Notoriously absent-minded, he once almost sparked an enquiry at Scotland Yard after two valuable PGS trophies went missing following Chester Stern’s Captain’s Dinner there. Some time later, Nita found them at the back of the bedroom wardrobe where Joe had hidden them for safekeeping when they got home from the event.

On another occasion he reported his car stolen from his drive, only for it to turn up at Enfield Golf Club where he had sensibly left it after a boozy club lunch a week earlier.

Perhaps the most spectacular example was when a delayed holiday flight meant him missing his own Captain’s Dinner at London’s Savoy Hotel. He eventually arrived, full of apologies, after dinner was over.

There will be a private cremation but the family is planning a party at the family home in Dulwich to celebrate their parents’ lives on a date as yet to be decided.

Monty Court, former editor of The Sporting Life and lifelong golfing pal, writes: “Tragically, I’d been expecting this for some weeks. It was quite clear from the conversations and messages from Joe’s daughter that Joe was utterly heartbroken by Nita’s death and wanted only to join her.

“I’d like a quid for all the courses I’ve played with Joe. Very often Nita would be in attendance – and although she must have accompanied Joe and their great friend James Mangan to functions at many courses, she never picked up the rights or wrongs of golf club etiquette.

“During a PGS trip to Portugal, she persuaded my wife to join her on a buggy so that they wouldn’t be hanging around in the Clubhouse. Unfortunately, a mother and father of a thunderstorm hit the course, and with Nita at the wheel, their buggy flashed round the course in the general direction of the Clubhouse. It didn’t matter if greens or bunkers got in the way, as a petrified Nita searched for shelter like an inspired and terrified F1 driver. Onlookers could not believe the sight of this bright yellow vehicle sending up spray as it flashed across the immaculate greens and through flooded bunkers.”

“When Joe was Captain of Enfield, the guest of honour at his dinner was the Pro at Woburn, Alex Hay, who was a fixture on every BBC golf programme. As Joe rose to his feet, it was clear he was having a memory lapse. “You can’t remember my name, can you?”, said an amused Hay.

Joe shrugged his shoulders and said: “No. I’m sorry but I can’t”. And, utterly unembarrassed, he carried on with his speech amid howls of laughter all-round.”

Eddie Laxton, former Daily Express and Mirror reporter, remembers Joe as a talented front row forward at Saracens: “He told me he didn’t play higher than their fourth side.

“Joe played many parts in his 90-plus years, super-sportsman, fine singer and terrific chum. Professionally, in the Press Box at the Old Bailey or the High Court, he was exceptional.

“Not a mere “court reporter”, day-after-day the lifelong freelancer penned stories tailored specifically for his Fleet Street clients. In no more than 15 or 20 pars, on the desk, his copy was always a great read. Million-pound bankruptcies and tragic multiple-murders, were given such individual treatment. He was no less entertaining on the golf course or in the bar. He leaves us with so many wonderful memories . . . go in peace my old friend.”

Tom Clarke, former sports editor of the Daily Mail and Times and PGS Captain writes: “I golfed and dined with Nita and Joe and they were always charming company. That’s the best word for Joe – charming. Joe covered every minute of “my” High Court case – the libel action brought by Keiren Fallon and Linda and Jack Ramsden against The Sporting Life. We lost but the detail that emerged in the case encouraged racing authorities to keep much closer watch on what was going on in races.”

Nic Brook, Mirror Art Editor, remembers Joe’s golfing prowess as a three-handicapper. “Joe was a lovely fellow, the kindest of men and a fabulous golfer. When I joined the Press Golfing Society I recall his kindness and encouragement more than anything. You always felt you’d do OK if you had Joe as your playing partner.”

Jeremy Chapman, Vice President and former PGS Secretary writes: “ Lovely man, lovely golfer – the best we had in the PGS for a while. I was lucky enough to play with him twice, once back in the day when he was in his prime and with his magnificent iron play shepherded us to a wide-margin win in a team event. He was an awesome partner, as well as a hugely encouraging one; the second time many years later in an Emsley Carr quarter-final on the Edinburgh course at Wentworth. It was damp and he wasn’t the force he was. Suddenly after ten holes he said “you have the match, let’s go and have a good lunch!”

Philippa Kennedy former PGS President and Captain, remembers being sent up to the Old Bailey as a “young and very green reporter” by formidable Sun news editor Ken Donlan, with the instruction: “Find Joe Wood. He’ll look after you.” Naively I thought I was supposed to take down every single word and I was panicking. Joe just handed me some copy with the prosecution opening statement, the names of the defendant and the barristers and the plea. I think he probably gave me an intro too. He was an incredible presence, tall and handsome and a natty dresser.

“He invited me to join a golf trip once to the West Coast Links of Ireland and I was designated ‘house mother’, my main job being to check Joe’s room on leaving in case he had forgotten something. Once it was a pair of highly polished shoes and another time it was his blazer with his passport in a pocket.”

Stephen Mangan, actor son of Joe’s close buddy James, said: “He was my dad’s closest friend for decades and Joe would come around to our house to play snooker and drink whiskey. The Woods were like family and we would go on holiday with them. He and my dad met at Enfield Golf Club in the 70s and Dad even got him into the PGS even though he had never written a story in his life. Joe was such great company and made everyone feel included. He was a wonderful raconteur and joke teller, laughing all the time. Some people just make you feel like you are at a party. That was Joe. He made you feel like you were in the right room.”

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog