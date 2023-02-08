Former Birmingham Post sports editor Fraser Thomson dies aged 58

Tributes have been paid to Nuneaton journalist Fraser Thomson who has died, aged 58, surrounded by his loved ones.

Born in Glasgow, he studied journalism at Napier University, Edinburgh. After this, he moved to Nuneaton to take up his first role as a news reporter and rugby correspondent for the Evening Tribune which was the smallest evening newspaper in the county in the mid-1980s.

He went on to become a sub-editor at the title before moving to The Birmingham Post in 1992 where he rose to the position of sports editor, while always keeping his hand in on the writing side by producing regular features for the sports pages.

Roland Wilson, former sports editor of the Evening Tribune, said: “I can remember the day of his interview for his first job at the Trib, and he sat there in a light-coloured mac with his hair all creamed up and he looked like a little choirboy.

“When he started he covered the Nuns and he was accepted immediately by the fraternity at Nuneaton Rugby Club.

“He got on well with the players and the officials there, and almost overnight he became part of the club. He loved his rugby and he loved reporting on his rugby.

“You get people in life who are just meant to be something, whether it be a footballer, rugby player, doctor or whatever, and I think Fraser was meant to be a journalist. He found his niche in life and earned his living doing something that he thoroughly enjoyed and that, in itself, is a bonus.

“Fraser was my kind of man. He was a man’s man and he was a great bloke.”

Former Evening Tribune deputy editor Rob Madill said: “When Fraser arrived in the Tribune newsroom it was soon obvious he was a natural when it came to journalism. He had a way with people that got them talking and an even better way with words to get across what they were saying.

“His great sense of humour made him a popular figure in the newsroom, while his drive and professionalism made sure he was a success at anything he did.”

Nigel Hastilow, former editor of The Birmingham Post said: “Fraser was an outstanding journalist and I had the pleasure of working with him for several years.

“He was diligent, creative and transformed The Birmingham Post’s coverage when he was sports editor. He’s not been well for a while but seemed to cope with good-humoured belligerence. He will be sadly missed by his family and many friends.”

After leaving the Post in 2006, Fraser set up his own public relations company, FTPR. Following this, he then switched to comms, taking up the position of internal communications manager at Atherstone-based TNT Express Services before going freelance and earning contracts at NFU, National Grid and, more latterly, Tarmac.

