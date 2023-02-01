Daily Mail night editor John Lee dies suddenly at 58

John Lee. Picture: Daily Mail

The Daily Mail has announced “with great sadness” the sudden death of night editor John Lee aged 58.

Lee, described by the paper as “a brilliant and inspirational journalist”, came from a newspaper-owning family in Huddersfield.

Before making his way to the Mail, Lee worked at titles including the Huddersfield Daily Examiner, the Bradford Telegraph and Argus, the Brighton Argus and the Manchester Evening News.

He worked at the Mail for 28 years under editors Paul Dacre, Geordie Greig and Ted Verity, beginning as a news sub-editor. He was appointed night editor in 2015, a job the Mail said he “loved”.

Related

Daily Mail editor Ted Verity said: “John was an exceptionally talented journalist who brought huge flair and his own inimitable personality to everything he did. He will be greatly missed.”

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

A close colleague said on Tuesday night: “John became a trusted and loyal friend over the 26 years we knew each other and was simply a joy to work with.

“Clever, funny and utterly unflappable, he had the perfect personality for a night editor – fascinated by the news agenda but with just enough cynicism not to be seduced by its tricks. We will all miss him hugely.”

Lee leaves a wife, Louise, an academic, and a daughter Georgina, herself a journalist with Channel 4 News.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog