Talkradio pays ‘substantial settlement’ to MP over Jeremy Kyle’s Chinese spy claim

Jeremy Kyle. Picture: TalkTV

Talkradio owner News UK has paid a “substantial” libel settlement to a Labour MP over a claim made by Jeremy Kyle on his show.

Barry Gardiner objected to a false claim made by Kyle on-air that he employed a Chinese spy in his office.

Gardiner used the settlement, which included a payment towards his legal costs, to make a donation to London Community Kitchen, which operates a foodbank in Brent and Harrow in North London.

Talkradio also broadcast an on-air retraction and apology from Kyle, who has since taken on his own show on sister broadcaster TalkTV.

