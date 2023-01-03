Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

Talkradio pays ‘substantial settlement’ to MP over Jeremy Kyle’s Chinese spy claim

Jeremy Kyle made an on-air apology over the claim.

Talkradio owner News UK has paid a “substantial” libel settlement to a Labour MP over a claim made by Jeremy Kyle on his show.

Barry Gardiner objected to a false claim made by Kyle on-air that he employed a Chinese spy in his office.

Gardiner used the settlement, which included a payment towards his legal costs, to make a donation to London Community Kitchen, which operates a foodbank in Brent and Harrow in North London.

Talkradio also broadcast an on-air retraction and apology from Kyle, who has since taken on his own show on sister broadcaster TalkTV.

Topics in this article :

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

