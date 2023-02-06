Sun, Mail and Mirror publishers to pay surgeon ‘substantial’ damages over ‘facelift’ articles

Royal Courts of Justice. Picture: Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Three national newspaper website publishers have agreed to pay a cosmetic surgeon substantial damages after defamatory articles were published about a woman’s “facelift”, a High Court judge has been told.

A lawyer representing Sultan Hassan, who appears on the Channel 4 series Embarrassing Bodies, outlined the details of a settlement to Mr Justice Murray at a High Court hearing in London on Monday.

Leo Dawkins said that in August and September 2022, Hassan was “seriously defamed” in a series of articles published on the websites of three national newspapers.

Dawkins said News Group Newspapers Ltd, publisher of The Sun’s website, Associated Newspapers Ltd, publisher of Mail Online, and MGN Ltd, publisher of the Mirror website, had accepted that allegations contained in articles published in August were false and defamatory.

Related

He said News Group had published an article headed “I got a £17k facelift after falling pregnant with twins at 51 but ended up looking like ET”; Mail Online had written an article headed “Mother, 54, claims she looks like ‘E.T.’”, and an article on mirror.co.uk was headed “Pregnant woman left looking like ET after facelift”.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

Dawkins said the articles were based on false information the publishers had obtained from an agency called Triangle News Group Ltd.

He said Hassan was an award-winning cosmetic surgeon who was regarded as a leading surgeon in the field of plastic surgery and was lead surgeon at the UK-based cosmetic surgery clinic Elite Surgical.

He said Hassan had carried out an operation professionally and properly and had been shocked and appalled at the publication of the allegations.

“The articles alleged that the claimant carried out a procedure on the patient that she neither asked for nor consented to, which he then botched, causing her unnecessary pain and leaving her feeling suicidal,” Dawkins told the judge.

“The claimant carried out the operation professionally, properly and in the manner he had explained to the patient, who had given her prior consent.”

He said the three publishers now accept that all these allegations are false and should never have been published.

Dawkins said the publishers had agreed to join in the reading of this statement, in an effort to vindicate Hassan’s reputation and set the record straight, and to pay Hassan substantial damages together with his legal costs.

A barrister representing the three publishers confirmed what Dawkins had said, accepted that there was “no truth in the defamatory allegations” and offered sincere apologies to Hassan.

Dawkins said the three publishers had removed the articles from their websites shortly after solicitors representing Hassan wrote to complain.

He said unfortunately by that time the allegations had been picked up and republished by other websites.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog