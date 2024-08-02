View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. The Wire
  2. Mistakes and Rulings
August 2, 2024

Sheffield Star fielded 110 complaints over reader letter about ‘brainwashed’ Palestine campaigners

Newspaper admitted publishing the letter was a "grave error".

By Charlotte Tobitt

About 17 tents outside a university building (as part of Palestine protest - subject of letter to Sheffield Star)
Sheffield University protest encampment in support of Gaza and Palestine outside the student union on campus on 15 May 2024. Picture: Shutterstock/loocmill

The Sheffield Star received 110 complaints after publishing a reader’s letter describing students campaigning for Palestine as “brainwashed”.

Although many of the complaints described the letter as “offensive and Islamophobic”, regulator the Independent Press Standards Organisation ultimately found the newspaper to be in breach of accuracy rules under the Editors’ Code of Practice.

The letter, published on the Star’s “Your Views” page on 12 June and signed off by the reader’s name and first part of their postcode, stated that Palestinians “are Muslims and unfortunately whichever way you look at this the majority in the world are conflicts caused by Muslims. This is not racism it is absolute fact.”

IPSO said the newspaper “had not taken any steps to verify or challenge this information – for instance, by setting out the factual position elsewhere, or publishing a letter on the same day disputing this claim.

“This amounted to a failure to take care not to publish inaccurate information…” It ruled this was “significantly inaccurate” and in breach of the Editors’ Code.

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

The Star accepted that the letter was “inaccurate and offensive” and that publishing it was a “grave error”.

Content from our partners
How to make sure you are social media ready for job hunting
How to make sure you are social media ready for job hunting
Amanda Kavanagh
<a></a>Key ways to futureproof your media career as journalism job cuts bite deep
Key ways to futureproof your media career as journalism job cuts bite deep
Kirstie McDermott
Slow online ads cost UK publishers £50m a year: Here's how to fix them
Slow online ads cost UK publishers £50m a year: Here’s how to fix them
Dominic Ponsford

According to IPSO’s ruling, the Star explained that readers’ letters are all “reviewed and fact-checked by experienced and qualified staff members” but that “on this instance these checks failed in what it described as a regrettable lapse of standards”.

Before the Star had heard from IPSO it published an apology and letters from several other readers in response to the original submission in the next edition of the newspaper.

The apology said: ““We would like to sincerely apologise for a letter about student campaigns which appeared in The Star yesterday. We fully accept that the publication of the letter was a serious misjudgement and we are deeply sorry.”

IPSO said that as a result there had not been a further breach of the Code, which states inaccuracies should be corrected “promptly and with due prominence”.

The Star also said it had written back to every individual who complained, on the same day their complaints were received where possible, and that the editor and print team responsible for the letter being included were “spoken to at length about the matter”.

Read the full IPSO ruling here.

Topics in this article : , , ,

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor Leadmonitor