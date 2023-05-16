View all newsletters
May 16, 2023

Mirror publisher pays ‘significant’ damages to Lady Colin Campbell over Epstein claim

The Mirror misquoted a claim made by the royal commentator on Good Morning Britain.

By Bron Maher

A picture of Lady Colin Campbell, who has agreed damages with the publisher of the Mirror over a claim she had defended Jeffrey Epstein.
Lady Colin Campbell at the Equus Press Night at the Trafalgar Studios, London in July 2019. Picture: Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Daily Mirror publisher Mirror Group Newspapers has agreed to pay “a significant sum” in damages to royal commentator Lady Colin Campbell over an article that claimed she went on TV to defend Jeffrey Epstein’s “right to rape children”.

The article, published in print and online on 18 and 19 November 2019, covered an appearance by Campbell on Good Morning Britain in the wake of Prince Andrew’s infamous interview with Newsnight relating to his relationship with convicted sex offender Epstein.

Campbell said on GMB: “The offence with which [Epstein] was charged and for which he was imprisoned, was ‘soliciting prostitution from minors’. That is not the same thing as paedophilia. Soliciting prostitution from minors. Prostitution.”

The Mirror misquoted these remarks in a write-up, writing: “Remarkably, Lady Colin Campbell left us all open-mouthed on Monday when she appeared on Breakfast TV to defend Epstein’s right to rape children. ‘He was procuring 14-year-old prostitutes,’ she said. ‘They were not minors, they were prostitutes, there is a difference.’”

Mirror apologies and pays damages and costs to Lady Colin Campbell

MGN originally defended the claim, saying its story was “true in substance and in fact”.

However on Tuesday the Reach-owned publication published a correction and apology to Campbell, saying: “We accept that it was entirely wrong to accuse her of having appeared on the programme to defend Jeffrey Epstein or his ‘right to rape children’ or to misquote her.

“We apologise to Lady Colin Campbell for our errors and the damage done to her reputation and for the distress this has caused her.”

The online articles have been taken down and the publisher also agreed to pay substantial damages and Campbell’s “reasonable costs”. The settlement was made public with a statement at the High Court.

Keystone Law’s Gerard Cukier, who represented Campbell, said: “This was an extremely damaging and hurtful allegation to make of such a high-profile personality. After a hard fought battle lasting well over three years, it is gratifying that Lady Colin Campbell has finally been successful in fully vindicating her reputation.”

