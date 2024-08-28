IPSO rejects complaint from Michael Jackson nephew over ‘child porn stash’ report

Michael Jackson arriving at a celebrity event in Los Angeles in around 1990. Picture: Shutterstock/Vicki L Miller

Michael Jackson’s nephew has had a press regulator complaint rejected over a Mail on Sunday article about the singer’s alleged “child porn stash”.

The Mail on Sunday reported in April that two of Jackson’s accusers wanted a cache of photos, alleged to contain nude images of his child molestation victims, unsealed by a court to expose their contents.

It said the Jackson estate was fighting to keep the files, which were seized by police in a raid on the singer’s Neverland Ranch in 2003, sealed because they claimed the men wanted to access naked photos of Jackson which are inside.

Taj Jackson, the singer’s nephew, told the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO) that the story gave the misleading impression that the Jackson estate accepted the files contained child pornography, which he disputed.

Related

He argued it was a “matter of public record that the allegations regarding child pornography was false, and it was an ‘inarguable matter of fact’ that any such allegations were false,” according to IPSO.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

Taj Jackson also argued the newspaper had breached the Editors’ Code of Practice by not contacting the Jackson family before publication.

But the Mail on Sunday said the allegations against Michael Jackson had been “very widely covered” for decades and “any reasonable reader would understand that he and his estate denied all allegations of wrongdoing” meaning it was unnecessary to add a further denial to the story.

The newspaper also said the claim that child pornography had been found in the singer’s home was reported as an allegation from the two men involved in the court case and not presented as fact.

It told IPSO it “took care to present these allegations as claims and to make clear the claims were currently the subject of litigation”.

And it argued that the fact the litigation was being allowed in court proved the matter was not settled as Taj Jackson had claimed, meaning reporting the allegations was not inaccurate.

IPSO’s complaints committee said it was clear from the outset of the article that the claims were being made by the two accusers and were not established as fact.

The committee also felt the article “did not suggest that the estate accepted that a file existed which contained child pornography”.

The ruling added: “The article accurately reported that the estate was arguing that this file should not be unsealed and set out its position that the application was being made for an ulterior purpose.”

Finally the complaints committee said there is no standalone requirement in the Editors’ Code for contact to be made with interested parties ahead of publication and that, as it did not consider the article contained any inaccurate information, it was not necessary to have done so in this case.

Read the full IPSO ruling here.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog