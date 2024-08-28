View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. The Wire
  2. Mistakes and Rulings
August 28, 2024

IPSO rejects complaint from Michael Jackson nephew over ‘child porn stash’ report

Taj Jackson argued the singer's estate did not accept the sealed files contain "child pornography".

By Charlotte Tobitt

Michael Jackson bent over after getting out of a black car, behind him, and leaning towards the camera. He's wearing a black hat, with long hair down, and a red jacket
Michael Jackson arriving at a celebrity event in Los Angeles in around 1990. Picture: Shutterstock/Vicki L Miller

Michael Jackson’s nephew has had a press regulator complaint rejected over a Mail on Sunday article about the singer’s alleged “child porn stash”.

The Mail on Sunday reported in April that two of Jackson’s accusers wanted a cache of photos, alleged to contain nude images of his child molestation victims, unsealed by a court to expose their contents.

It said the Jackson estate was fighting to keep the files, which were seized by police in a raid on the singer’s Neverland Ranch in 2003, sealed because they claimed the men wanted to access naked photos of Jackson which are inside.

Taj Jackson, the singer’s nephew, told the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO) that the story gave the misleading impression that the Jackson estate accepted the files contained child pornography, which he disputed.

He argued it was a “matter of public record that the allegations regarding child pornography was false, and it was an ‘inarguable matter of fact’ that any such allegations were false,” according to IPSO.

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Taj Jackson also argued the newspaper had breached the Editors’ Code of Practice by not contacting the Jackson family before publication.

Content from our partners
How to make sure you are social media ready for job hunting
How to make sure you are social media ready for job hunting
Amanda Kavanagh
<a></a>Key ways to futureproof your media career as journalism job cuts bite deep
Key ways to futureproof your media career as journalism job cuts bite deep
Kirstie McDermott
Slow online ads cost UK publishers £50m a year: Here's how to fix them
Slow online ads cost UK publishers £50m a year: Here’s how to fix them
Dominic Ponsford

But the Mail on Sunday said the allegations against Michael Jackson had been “very widely covered” for decades and “any reasonable reader would understand that he and his estate denied all allegations of wrongdoing” meaning it was unnecessary to add a further denial to the story.

The newspaper also said the claim that child pornography had been found in the singer’s home was reported as an allegation from the two men involved in the court case and not presented as fact.

It told IPSO it “took care to present these allegations as claims and to make clear the claims were currently the subject of litigation”.

And it argued that the fact the litigation was being allowed in court proved the matter was not settled as Taj Jackson had claimed, meaning reporting the allegations was not inaccurate.

IPSO’s complaints committee said it was clear from the outset of the article that the claims were being made by the two accusers and were not established as fact.

The committee also felt the article “did not suggest that the estate accepted that a file existed which contained child pornography”.

The ruling added: “The article accurately reported that the estate was arguing that this file should not be unsealed and set out its position that the application was being made for an ulterior purpose.”

Finally the complaints committee said there is no standalone requirement in the Editors’ Code for contact to be made with interested parties ahead of publication and that, as it did not consider the article contained any inaccurate information, it was not necessary to have done so in this case.

Read the full IPSO ruling here.

Topics in this article : , ,

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor Leadmonitor