November 23, 2022

Loose Women’s Coleen Nolan accepts ‘significant’ damages from Mail on Sunday

Coleen Nolan has accepted “significant damages” from the Mail on Sunday over claims about her workplace relations.

By Bron Maher

Coleen Nolan accepts Mail on Sunday damages
Coleen Nolan. Picture: Jo Hale/Redferns

Singer and Loose Women panellist Coleen Nolan has accepted “significant damages” from the Mail on Sunday over a story headlined: “Loose Women at war as stars ‘refuse to work with Coleen Nolan.’”

The January 2022 story, which has been removed from Mail Online, reported on several purported fallings-out behind the scenes of the daytime talk programme. Among its claims, the story said some of her fellow Loose Women panellists told producers they no longer wished to work with Nolan.

Nolan threatened proceedings against Mail on Sunday publisher Associated Newspapers in January. Upon the acceptance of the offered damages, Nolan’s solicitor, Jane Ashford-Thom of Taylor Hampton, said: “The story was false and should never have been published.

“Ms Nolan is on good and professional terms with all panellists and members of the production team of Loose Women. As a result, Associated Newspapers have agreed to pay significant damages and her legal costs.”

Nolan said: “I’m pleased to have reached a settlement and I consider the matter closed. I just want to draw a line under it and move on.”

