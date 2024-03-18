GB News programmes presented by Tory MPs broke Ofcom rules

Jacob Rees-Mogg reads out Donald Trump breaking news on GB News. Picture: GB News Youtube screenshot

Five GB News programmes presented by politicians have broken Ofcom‘s due impartiality rules.

The regulator said on Monday that programmes presented by Conservative MPs Jacob Rees-Mogg, Esther McVey and Philip Davies were in breach of the Broadcasting Code.

The code states: “No politician may be used as a newsreader, interviewer or reporter in any news programmes unless, exceptionally, it is editorially justified. In that case, the political allegiance of that person must be made clear to the audience.”

Ofcom said none of the five programmes had “exceptional justification” for the politicians acting in a newsreader or reporter role “in sequences which clearly constituted news”.

The regulator said GB News is “on notice” that further breaches of due impartiality rules “may result in the imposition of a statutory sanction”.

The programmes concerned, which all aired in May and June 2023, were: two episodes of Jacob Rees-Mogg’s State of the Nation, two episodes of Friday Morning with Esther and Phil, and one episode of Saturday Morning with Esther and Phil.

All five programmes contained a mixture of news and current affairs content, which Ofcom said is acceptable as long as steps are taken to ensure any politician acting as a presenter does not act as a newsreader, news interviewer or news reporter within the broadcast.

One of the occasions, on 9 May, saw Rees-Mogg read out breaking news about the verdict in a civil trial against former US president Donald Trump, which found that he had sexually abused writer E Jean Carroll and later defamed her on social media site Truth Social.

On 12 May McVey and Davies reported “on a number of topical and developing news stories”, Ofcom said, including a rail strikes report and Prince Harry’s hacking trial against Mirror Group Newspapers.

The regulator said in its view “these reports had characteristics which contributed to them being classified as news content” including the way they were trailed by the presenters at the start of the programme and the fact the MPs interviewed a reporter via live link from outside the Royal Courts of Justice.

On 13 May, McVey and Davies again acted “as newsreaders and news interviewers” for example in an interview with London mayoral candidate for the Reform party Howard Cox who was at the scene of an anti-ULEZ demonstration, Ofcom said.

The regulator said this was a news report, not current affairs, because McVey’s introduction to the segment indicated that it was a developing news story and Cox provided up-to-date information about the demonstration to viewers live from the event. Ofcom said: “It covered a topical and developing news story, providing the audience with an at the scene update on a large demonstration, covering key information about the purpose, size, timing and location of the demonstration.”

A sixth programme, a separate episode of Jacob Rees-Mogg’s State of the Nation, did not warrant investigation because the Conservative MP was “used as an eye-witness, in situ news reporter during an unforeseen security incident at Buckingham Palace” as he was already on the scene. Ofcom said this provided GB News with sufficient “exceptional editorial justification”.

One further investigation under the same due impartiality rules around politicians acting as presenters is currently underway in relation to a broadcast of Farage hosted by the former UKIP leader Nigel Farage on 17 January.

More to follow

