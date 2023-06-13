UK science publisher Texere acquired by Broadcast Med

Texere co-founder Andrew Davies. Picture: Texere

British science publisher Texere Publishing has been bought by Broadcast Med, a Connecticut-based healthcare media company.

Texere was founded by Cheshire-based Andy Davies (pictured) and Tracey Nicholls in 2012 with investments from AXM Venture Capital and Mercia.

The company now employs approximately 60 staff, and its titles include The Analytical Scientist, The Cannabis Scientist and The Translational Scientist.

The Knutsford-based company generates more than half its revenue in North America and says it has increased total revenues by 30% in the three years to December 2022. A statement announcing the acquisition said Mercia realised a 4.5 times return on its 2012 investment in the company.

Broadcast Med says it reaches “over 2.8 million health care professionals” and that the purchase of Texere widens its “global reach and helps us to expand the company’s influence, not only to its existing healthcare beneficiaries, but also to new audiences in the science and technology fields which drive better outcomes for all healthcare constituencies”.

Its chairman Peter Harkness called Texere “an inspirational British media story. From a start-up created by Andy and Tracey around their kitchen table, to a publisher with a leading role in several key science sectors, the company is an example of what is possible when enlightened investors team up with skilled professionals.

“All parties involved in Texere – founders, staff, clients and investors – believe in the company’s values and vision and can be very proud of what it has achieved.”

Davies, Texere’s chief executive, previously spent 14 years at Science Magazine and served as publishing director at The Institution of Engineering and Technology. Co-founder Tracey Nicholls previously worked as an audience development manager at Advanstar Communications and a circulation manager at Rapid News Publications.

