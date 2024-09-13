Business title Raconteur bought by US-based B2B publisher Technology Advice

Business publisher Raconteur has been bought by US-based B2B media and marketing company Technology Advice.
Raconteur was founded 16 years ago and has undergone a transformation in recent years after nearly going bust in 2016 amid a failed print magazine launch. Press Gazette previously reported that it reached profit of £2m in 2021.
Alongside its reporting about the world of “modern business” it offers brand awareness partnerships, lead generation and thought leadership services.
Its new owner Technology Advice owns the media brands Developer.com, eWeek, Datamation and Webopedia. It also says it “delivers marketing and data for technology companies to help them find their ideal customers”.
Raconteur CEO Will Brookes said: “Over the last few years, we’ve worked hard to transform Raconteur from a print-first B2B publisher to a fully-fledged marketing services business with a suite of award-winning digital products and solutions. I believe the quality of our content and the results we are delivering for our customers are at their highest-ever levels.
“However, we knew that to scale Raconteur further and take on the B2B media big guns, we needed to increase our global audience reach and enhance our demand-generation capabilities. That is exactly what our acquisition by TA is designed to do.
“TA is a US-based media business that specialises in demand- and lead-generation services. It employs over 400 staff globally and commands an audience of over seven million business decision-makers every month.”
Brookes said the deal will mean investment, that Raconteur-created content can be syndicated to TA’s audience, and that clients will have access to more demand- and lead-generation solutions and better cost-per-lead due to efficiencies.
He added: “Raconteur will continue to operate as an independent business and our brand and leadership team remain unchanged. Our readers can rest assured that our commitment to creating best-in-class content for B2B decision-makers is stronger than ever.”
