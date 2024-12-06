View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. The Wire
  2. Media Mergers
December 6, 2024

National World board ‘minded to’ accept takeover bid

Media Concierge still has to make its offer formally.

By Charlotte Tobitt

David Montgomery and Malcolm Denmark are depicted in a montage image illustrating a story about an escalation of tempers in Media Concierge's National World takeover bid.
Left: David Montgomery, director of National World (picture: Reuters). Right: Malcolm Denmark, the founder and majority owner of advertising and publishing business Media Concierge (pictured: Media Concierge).

National World has said its board would be “minded to” accept a takeover bid by major shareholder Media Concierge if the offer is formally made.

Direct marketing business and Irish local newspaper publisher Media Concierge launched its bid to take control of the UK’s third-largest regional media group last month and has since upped its offer from 21p per share to 23p.

Media Concierge already holds 27.8% of National World shares.

The relationship between the two companies had become contentious: Media Concierge abstained on a vote to re-elect National World executive chairman David Montgomery for National World’s leadership in May, National World subsequently discontinued its national print advertising relationship with Media Concierge subsidiary Mediaforce, and since the takeover offer was revealed National World accused Media Concierge of financial “irregularities”, a claim the other company rejected as “baseless”.

The two companies have now agreed a “temporary halt in legal proceedings” relating to the alleged historical invoicing irregularities while discussions are ongoing over the takeover bid.

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly dose of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

National World said Media Concierge has “provided written reassurances” to its board “regarding its intentions for the company following completion of any such offer” and has met due diligence requirements.

It added: “The board has great confidence in National World’s strategy for value creation as an independent business and is excited by the Company’s prospects.

“This notwithstanding, the Board has concluded, after consulting with the company’s advisers and counsel, that it would be minded to recommend the dinal improved proposal if a firm offer was made to the company’s shareholders on these terms.”

However it went on to say there is “no certainty that any offer will be made”.

Topics in this article :

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly dose of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor Leadmonitor