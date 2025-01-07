Getty and Shutterstock agree $3.7bn merger

Shutterstock and Getty websites. Pictures: Shutterstock/T. Schneider

Rival image providers Getty and Shutterstock have agreed to merge, claiming the combined company will be worth around $3.7bn.

The companies said the merger will result in a bigger content library for customers, including pictures, videos and music, as well as more opportunities for their contributors and a “reinforced commitment to the adoption of inclusive and representative content”.

They added that with their combined financial resources they would be better able to invest in product development and innovation including in generative AI. They are expecting annual cost synergies of between $150m and $200m by year three of the merger.

Both companies are currently listed on the New York Stock Exchange and their shares soared before the market opened after the deal was announced: Getty was up 45% while Shutterstock rose 24%.

The resulting company after their merger of equals will be called Getty Images Holdings Inc and trade as GETY, led by Getty’s CEO Craig Peters.

Their combined revenue is around $2bn, with 46% coming from subscriptions, and their pre-synergy EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation) is around $570m.

Peters said: “Today’s announcement is exciting and transformational for our companies, unlocking multiple opportunities to strengthen our financial foundation and invest in the future—including enhancing our content offerings, expanding event coverage, and delivering new technologies to better serve our customers.

“With the rapid rise in demand for compelling visual content across industries, there has never been a better time for our two businesses to come together. By combining our complementary strengths, we can better address customer opportunities while delivering exceptional value to our partners, contributors, and stockholders.”

As well as Peters, the new company will be led by a board of directors featuring him, six directors designated by Getty and four chosen by Shutterstock, including its current chief executive Peter Hennessy. The board will be chaired by Mark Getty, currently in the same role at the company he co-founded.

Getty was founded in 1995 while Shutterstock began life in 2003.

The companies have so far taken different approaches to the arrival of generative AI. Shutterstock signed a six-year agreement with OpenAI in July 2023 giving it access to a huge amount of training data – but earlier that same year Getty sued Stability AI for “unlawfully” copying and processing millions of its images without a licence and that case is expected to go to a full trial.

