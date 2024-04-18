Nuala McGovern to succeed Emma Barnett on Woman’s Hour

New BBC Radio 4 Woman's Hour line-up of Nuala McGovern (left) and Anita Rani. Pictures: BBC and Jay Brooks

Nuala McGovern will succeed Emma Barnett as presenter for BBC Radio 4 Woman’s Hour on Mondays to Wednesdays.

Anita Rani, who has presented on Fridays and Saturdays since 2021, will take over the Thursday programme as well.

McGovern, who will begin her role on Monday 13 May, previously hosted Woman’s Hour during Barnett’s maternity leave last year.

She is currently a presenter for BBC World Service, where she will continue as a regular on the Newshour programme, and BBC News.

McGovern said: “I’m looking forward to working with the superb Woman’s Hour team on the rigorous journalism expected on women’s issues but also making time for escapism and fun. I’m especially looking forward to getting back to the Woman’s Hour listeners, I have missed them.”

Rani added: “What a tag team we will be – time to take Woman’s Hour to the next level!”

Barnett, who has been the main presenter on Woman’s Hour since January 2021, is leaving the programme to join the presenting team of BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, in turn replacing Martha Kearney.

