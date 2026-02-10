The Independent names new editors after Chloe Hubbard joins Mirror

The Independent has named Newsweek’s director of publishing Barney Henderson as its new UK editor.
Henderson has led Newsweek‘s breaking news operation and played a key part in its subscriptions strategy since 2024.
Before that he was assistant editor at The Times, and previously spent 13 years at The Telegraph, including three years as editor of its website.
Henderson succeeds Chloe Hubbard, who had been UK editor for less than a year before it was announced in December that she was joining the Mirror as editor-in-chief.
Henderson said he had “long admired” The Independent, “known globally for its independent, trusted journalism, its groundbreaking and impactful campaigns, and its ability to adapt successfully to an ever-changing digital news landscape”.
The Independent has also appointed an executive editor, with Jacqui Merrington joining from Mail Metro Media where she is director of AI leading its adoption and innovation.
Merrington previously spent many years in regional media with Reach and its predecessor companies, in roles including editor of Cornwall Live, editor-in-chief digital (South), and discovery director.
She said the Independent role “brings together what matters most to me: purposeful, influential reporting; pioneering audience-led digital innovation; and an ambitious, inclusive and future-focused newsroom culture”.
Henderson and Merrington join editor-in-chief Geordie Greig, deputy editor David Marley and US editor Louise Thomas to make up the senior editorial team.
Greig said: “Both Barney and Jacqui bring a wealth of digital experience grounded in serious journalism. They will complement our outstanding newsroom and editors and help us continue to innovate and lead the way in marrying journalism with industry-leading digital strategy.”
