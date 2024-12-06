Sky News business presenter Ian King to leave channel

Outgoing Sky News business presenter Ian King appears on Business Live with Ian King, filmed at the now-departed Sky News studio in the City of London, in May 2024. Picture: Sky News/Youtube

Longtime Sky News business presenter Ian King will leave the broadcaster in the spring.

King has already “stepped back” from presenting Business Live, Sky News executive chairman David Rhodes told staff, but will continue “to contribute analysis and reporting to our digital platforms” until his departure. The show had previously been titled Business Live with Ian King.

King has been with Sky News since April 2014 and contributes occasional business columns to his former employer The Times, where he was business and City editor. Before that he worked in business reporting roles at The Daily Telegraph, The Guardian, the Daily Mail and The Sun.

Private Eye reported this week that King has been “mysteriously absent” from Sky since September, when Business Live moved from its City of London studios to the main Sky studios in Osterley, west London.

Related

Rhodes told staff King had “enrich[ed] our news report with his knowledge of finance and his network in the City of London”.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly dose of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

He added: “I met this morning with the Business team to discuss our continued commitment to “Business Live” — hosted in recent months principally by Paul Kelso and Darren McCaffrey from our main newsroom. We’re increasing our investment in this area, for instance in the hit Money Blog — a consistent audience favourite.

“I want to thank Ian for his commitment to Sky News; we’ll make sure to organise a deserved send-off next year.”

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog