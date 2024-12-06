View all newsletters
December 6, 2024

Sky News business presenter Ian King to leave channel

King had been off air for several months before the announcement.

By Bron Maher

Outgoing Sky News business presenter Ian King appears on Business Live with Ian King, filmed at the now-departed Sky News studio in the City of London. Sky has announced King has "stepped back" from the programme and that he will leave permanently in the spring.
Outgoing Sky News business presenter Ian King appears on Business Live with Ian King, filmed at the now-departed Sky News studio in the City of London, in May 2024. Picture: Sky News/Youtube

Longtime Sky News business presenter Ian King will leave the broadcaster in the spring.

King has already “stepped back” from presenting Business Live, Sky News executive chairman David Rhodes told staff, but will continue “to contribute analysis and reporting to our digital platforms” until his departure. The show had previously been titled Business Live with Ian King.

King has been with Sky News since April 2014 and contributes occasional business columns to his former employer The Times, where he was business and City editor. Before that he worked in business reporting roles at The Daily Telegraph, The Guardian, the Daily Mail and The Sun.

Private Eye reported this week that King has been “mysteriously absent” from Sky since September, when Business Live moved from its City of London studios to the main Sky studios in Osterley, west London.

Rhodes told staff King had “enrich[ed] our news report with his knowledge of finance and his network in the City of London”.

He added: “I met this morning with the Business team to discuss our continued commitment to “Business Live” — hosted in recent months principally by Paul Kelso and Darren McCaffrey from our main newsroom. We’re increasing our investment in this area, for instance in the hit Money Blog — a consistent audience favourite.

“I want to thank Ian for his commitment to Sky News; we’ll make sure to organise a deserved send-off next year.”

