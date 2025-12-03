Scottish Sun editor Gill Smith to lead US operation

Gill Smith has been named the next editor of The US Sun after leading The Scottish Sun for five years.
Smith will move to New York for the role, starting in the New Year.
Her remit will include putting a new emphasis on video in the US newsroom, as The Sun has been doing in the UK.
Smith will succeed Natalie Evans, who was the inaugural editor of The Sun’s US operation from February 2020 and has just left to join Ladbible Group as a managing director.
Sun editor-in-chief Victoria Newton said: “Gill brings a wealth of experience at a time when American politics continues to drive the global news agenda, making her perfectly placed to lead our dynamic team and further our successes in the US.
“She leaves The Scottish Sun in brilliant health, having cemented its reputation with accolades like Newsbrand of the Year,” Newton added, referring to the Scottish Press Awards.
Smith has spent 17 years at The Scottish Sun where, before she became editor, her roles included deputy editor, head of content, assistant editor, head of news and features editor.
She was previously seconded to News Corp sister title New York Post after the 9/11 terror attacks.
Smith said leading The Scottish Sun has been a “huge privilege” but it is “time for a new challenge”.
“The opportunity to lead the US team building a new emphasis on video that brings our trustworthy journalism to life and deepens our connection with audiences in America in the Sun’s trademark style is incredibly exciting.”
The US Sun was the 34th biggest news website in the US in October by visits, according to Similarweb. It was up 15% year on year and 29% month on month to 26 million visits.
