Former GB News head of digital Rebecca Hutson joins The News Movement

Rebecca Hutson of The News Movement, formerly GB News. Picture: The News Movement

GB News‘ recently-departed head of digital Rebecca Hutson is joining social-first The News Movement as its UK head of news.

Hutson, who had been with GB News since its launch in June 2021, left the broadcaster in October. GB News’ digital operation has been arguably the most successful part of the opinion-driven channel’s output, racking up engagement and reach substantially faster than the outlet has grown an audience for its linear broadcasts.

Starting 3 January 2023, Hutson will help the youth-focused News Movement build up its presence on Youtube. News Movement editor-in-chief Kamal Ahmed said: “It is such a pleasure and honour that executives of Becca’s calibre are joining The News Movement to support our new business rethinking how we cover the news…

“Great journalism matters and Becca’s leadership, digital skills and incredible record of breaking great stories and building audiences will ensure that we launch into 2023 with a tremendous spirit of optimism.”

Hutson said The News Movement “has achieved incredible results in such a short time and I look forward to helping them build audiences, tell great stories and do news differently.

“At a time when news avoidance is a growing and worrying trend, and how young audiences consume news continues to change, TNM is a truly pioneering and disruptive business that is facing those challenges head on.”

